Tauranga man accused of shooting at police appears in court

The Tauranga man is facing nine charges after an incident in Mount Maunganui last week. Photo / Belinda Feek

A Tauranga man accused of shooting at police while being pursued on foot has appeared in court.

Sporting a broken arm, Aren Thomas Curtis entered no plea to nine charges in the Hamilton District Court today.

Curtis is accused of firing shots at police while being pursued on foot in Mount Maunganui on Friday.

The 31-year-old now faces charges of using a firearm against police, supplying LSD and driving while disqualified on Matapihi Rd, failing to stop, possessing of methamphetamine and possession of a methamphetamine utensil, a glass pipe, all from March 19.

He also faces charges of receiving a stolen black Audi A8, valued at $120,000, between March 6 and 19, burglary of a Wright Rd, Katikati property between March 12 and 14, and entering an enclosed yard of a Opopi Rd, Tauranga property on March 17.

He was remanded to reappear in the Tauranga District Court next week.