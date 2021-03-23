Woman seriously injured in alleged assault at Christchurch playground

A woman has been allegedly assaulted at Margaret Mahy Playground in Christchurch.
A police spokeswoman said officers were called to the scene about 1pm on Sunday after reports a woman had been assaulted at the Armagh St playground.
St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said the woman was seriously injured and taken to Christchurch Hospital.
A police investigation into the circumstances of the incident is under way. No one has been charged at this stage.