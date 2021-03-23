Dilworth School: Accused keeps name suppression

Nine men have been charged with historic sexual abuse at Dilworth School. Photo / File

One of the nine men charged with historic sexual abuse at Auckland's Dilworth School still cannot be named.

The 70-year-old man faces three counts of indecent assault on boys under 16 and one of inducing a boy under the age of 10 to do an indecent act on him. The charges related to alleged offending in 1973 and 1974.

A hearing on his interim name suppression was held at the High Court in Auckland today. He was not present.

Justice Katz granted him continued name suppression.

In September last year, police announced seven men had been charged after an investigation dubbed Operation Beverly that focused on allegations of historical abuse at the school.

Two more men were charged in February after police claimed they had spoken to more than 100 men who alleged they had been victims of abuse at the boarding school.

The allegations related to offending in the mid-1970s through to early 2000s.

Ross Douglas Browne, Rex Clarence McIntosh, Alister Grant Harlow and two others with name suppression all plead not guilty and will go to trial next year.

Richard Charles Galloway was also among those charged but he died on November 26 last year aged 69 after earlier being diagnosed with cancer.

Former assistant principal Ian Robert Wilson pleaded guilty to the charges and was yesterday sentenced to three years and seven months in prison.

Wilson said in a statement addressed to his victims, and read on his behalf by his lawyer: "I take full complete and absolute responsibility for my actions.

"If you can, I hope you can find some way to heal from my actions."

One of Wilson's victims, Neil Harding, said he was "tasting justice" after delivering an emotional victim impact statement directly addressing Wilson in the Auckland District Court.

Editor's note

It has been a shock for New Zealanders to learn that several former staff at Auckland's Dilworth School have been charged with sex and drug offences against boys over more than three decades. We want you, our readers, to know that the Herald will follow this story wherever it leads. We have a team of journalists prepared to investigate and we want to hear from you. If you have any information please contact us at yourstory@nzme.co.nz

Murray Kirkness, NZ Herald Editor

Where to get help:

• If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

• If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone call the confidential crisis helpline Safe to Talk on: 0800 044 334 or text 4334. (available 24/7)

• Male Survivors Aotearoa offers a range of confidential support at centres across New Zealand - find your closest one here.

• Mosaic - Tiaki Tangata: 0800 94 22 94 (available 11am - 8pm)

• Alternatively contact your local police station

• If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.