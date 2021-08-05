Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

MediaWorks report: The damning stat that cannot be overlooked

4 minutes to read
MediaWorks' gender pay gap is nearly double the NZ average. Photo / File

MediaWorks' gender pay gap is nearly double the NZ average. Photo / File

By:

Social Media and Trending Reporter for nzherald.co.nz

Opinion:

The MediaWorks report released yesterday is a terrifying, heartbreaking read. Much has been written about the horrific details it contained. But, to many women out in the workforce in New Zealand, it's also not

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.