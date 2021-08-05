MediaWorks report: The damning stat that cannot be overlooked

MediaWorks' gender pay gap is nearly double the NZ average. Photo / File

The MediaWorks report released yesterday is a terrifying, heartbreaking read. Much has been written about the horrific details it contained. But, to many women out in the workforce in New Zealand, it's also not exactly a massive surprise.

The report paints a very dark picture of what it is like to be a woman in a New Zealand workplace in the 21st century - and we'd all be fools to think this company is some kind of weird exception.

Maria Dew QC's report, which brought to light instances of sexual assault, racism, bullying and harassment, also shone a light into how women, in general, are treated in the workplace.

Sexist comments such as "Boys, this is why you don't hire mums" or "don't hire a female as she'll get knocked up in five minutes" (two quotes straight from the report) are not unheard of in other offices across the country).

And then there's the gender pay gap, which at MediaWorks is nearly double the New Zealand average.

The overall pay gap of 18 per cent shows that the sexism goes well beyond the passing comments in the corridors. It permeates the entire structure of how the company operates, from hiring decisions to financial ones.

To put it into perspective, this pay gap means that, compared with their male counterparts, female MediaWorks employees will be working for free every single day from about October 26 onwards, until the end of the year.

That's more than two months, and nearly a fifth of the year, in free labour, compared with their male colleagues.

The report was so grim that this percentage number was one of the "least bad" parts of it. And while the gender pay gap is not nearly as serious an issue as other things Dew unveiled, is it also not entirely unrelated from those.

Paying women less is a classic boy's club power move. Money is power, and paying women less ensures the scales stay tipped towards the men. MediaWorks is not alone in this and, to its defence, at least it's got it out in the open now.

But here's the good news: this one, at least, is really easy to solve. They'll try to tell you it isn't, but it actually is. I'm no genius but here's the deal: they could just pay women more. I know I'm over-simplifying but, really, that gap can be closed really quickly, by MediaWorks and any other company - don't let anyone convince you otherwise.

So now, what's next? Maria Dew QC recommends meaningful changes be made from the results of the report. Some are complex and will take a reasonable amount of time to implement. Others are very easy. Are female employees about to be told they are getting the pay rises needed to achieve pay parity and close that gap?

I hope so. The report is worthless without actual meaningful change to follow from it and a lot of people had to muster up a world of courage to come forward. Let's not disappoint them.

