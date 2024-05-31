A plane travelling from Auckland to Christchurch has slid off the runway and into the grass upon landing. Video / Supplied / George Heard

31 May, 2024 06:20 AM 2 mins to read

By RNZ

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission is investigating an incident where a Jetstar plane slid off the runway at Christchurch Airport today.

Flights were cancelled after the plane hit trouble while landing, however, the airport re-opened mid-morning.

Initial reports indicated the Airbus A320 aircraft experienced a steering problem as it was landing, TAIC accidents chief investigator Naveen Kozhuppakalam said.

All passengers on the Auckland to Christchurch flight JQ225 disembarked safely, with no reported injuries to passengers or crew, he said.

Kozhuppakalam said the commission would include cockpit voice and flight data recordings in its investigation, as well as airport CCTV footage.

Crew, authorities, air traffic control and eyewitnesses would also be interviewed.

Passengers aboard the 180-seater Jetstar aircraft said they heard noises mid-flight.

An investigation is under way after a Jetstar A320 made an emergency landing on the runway at Christchurch Airport. Photo / Diana Clement

Jetstar chief operating officer Matt Franzi said the aircraft experienced a steering issue “associated with one of three hydraulic systems failing on the aircraft”.

“During landing the aircraft veered on the runway before going onto the grass at low speed for a short period of time before returning to the runway and coming to a stop.”

He also said there were no injuries to passengers or crew.

The aircraft was towed to the gate and all passengers disembarked.

“We’re working with Airbus and relevant authorities to investigate what happened.”

He said the aircraft would not be returned to service until fully operational.