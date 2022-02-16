Maxwell has been the official name of the settlement since 1927. Photo / Bevan Conley

The small settlement of Maxwell near Whanganui has officially become Pākaraka.

The New Zealand Geographic Board Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa made the announcement today.

Board chairman Anselm Haanen said more than 500 submissions were received on the recommended change.

"The minister for land information Damien O'Connor confirmed the board's recommendation to change the name following a request from Ngāti Maika, and subsequent consultation carried out last year," Haanen said.

The settlement had been named after George Maxwell, one of the founding members of the Kai-iwi Yeomanry Cavalry Volunteers.

"In 1868, a government militia led by George Maxwell fired on a group of unarmed Māori children, attacked them with sabres and killed two boys," Haanen said.

"It was an unprovoked attack. The area was named 'Maxwelltown' shortly after his death in 1870 and officially changed to Maxwell in 1927."

In August 2020, Whanganui District Council made the formal decision to support South Taranaki iwi Ngāti Maika to make the name change application and to carry out the required community consultation.

That consultation was held between November 23 and December 21, 2020.

Of the 255 submissions received, 189 supported the name change and 58 opposed it.

Four were neutral, one submitted an alternative suggestion for the name of the township, and two others sought further consultation to identify a name suitable to both Pakeha and Māori.

O'Connor said the change addressed a long-standing Treaty grievance for mana whenua and Ngāti Maika had sought an outright change of name rather than dual or alternative names.

"None of the reasons given against changing outweighed the case to right this wrong.

"I am pleased we can restore the original Māori name, Pākaraka, meaning a settlement surrounded by an abundance of karaka trees".