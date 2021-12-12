Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Matt Heath: The Covid Chat Red Card System - the cure to the Covid conversation

4 minutes to read
"How was your lockdown?" That's a Covid red card right there. Photo / 123rf

"How was your lockdown?" That's a Covid red card right there. Photo / 123rf

Matt Heath
By
Matt Heath

Radio host on Radio Hauraki and Herald columnist

OPINION:

Coviding
Verb
1. Engaging in long, tedious discussions about the Covid-19 virus.

New Zealand was once the home of great chat. Nowadays, we just prattle on about Covid. The Covid Chat Red Card System offers Kiwis

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.