Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Heather du Plessis-Allan: Who calls the shots at northern checkpoints, iwi or police?

4 minutes to read
We know there will be two checkpoints: one near Uretiti on SH1 and one near Maungaturoto on SH12. But that's all we know. Photo / Tania Whyte

We know there will be two checkpoints: one near Uretiti on SH1 and one near Maungaturoto on SH12. But that's all we know. Photo / Tania Whyte

Heather du Plessis-Allan
By
Heather du Plessis-Allan

Heather du Plessis-Allan is the drive host for Newstalk ZB and a columnist for the Herald on Sunday

OPINION:

The Government should never have tolerated iwi demands for checkpoints in Northland this summer. But it has. And so it's created a lot of trouble for itself.

No one actually seems to know what

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.