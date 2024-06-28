The event’s lantern-making workshops for adults were all fully booked, said Whetū, who used some inspiration from the Dunedin Midwinter Carnival they were previously involved in.
The event was organised with the help of Volunteering Northland and got funding from Whangārei District Council’s Puanga Matariki Festival, they said.
The activities culminated with a fire show by Phoenix Fire Flow and Circus.
In Waipu, more than 200 people pre-ordered a hangī meal as part of the Puanga Matariki Celebration, which featured a story on te ao Māori and the history of Whangārei by Joby Hopa from Hātea Kapa Haka.
In Waipu’s Celtic Barn there was also plenty of fun, with an artificial ice-skating rink set up until Sunday.
Robin de Goeij from Differenz, the company running Waipu on Ice, said it was catering to all ages with a sold-out curling event on Thursday night, family fun with ice-skating during the day, plus a disco at night.
The events are all part of the two-month Waipu Winter Festival, said Elijah Purnell from Promote Waipu.
While the cost-of-living crisis has meant people have less money for activities, the organisers have tried to keep prices low, such as the ice-skating starting from $5 per child, he said.