According to Planetarium North director Peter Felhofer in Whangārei, as long as the night remained clear from a north-eastern perspective, people should be able to view both stars this weekend.

“Puanga is almost exactly due east on the Earth’s true compass based on rotation, not on the magnetic compass,” Felhofer said.

A special Matariki programme starting this week will be held during June-July at Whangārei's Planetarium North.

“The correction in Whangārei is around 17-19% between the magnetic compass and the true bearing, but generally if you look due east you’ll see the bright star Puanga.

“If you see the three stars of Orion’s Belt, then you know Matariki is above the horizon, two hand-spans to the left.

“Or if you look to the horizon out towards east and you see dawn breaking, then you’ll see Matariki almost 30 degrees north of east.”

Felhofer confirmed that due to Matariki being quite faint in Northland, a clear horizon was essential to see it.

For those finding it difficult to locate Puanga or Matariki, they can head to the planetarium from 7-9pm on June 28 and 29 (as well as dates in July) to get a guided tour of the iconic star cluster.

In addition to the viewing, he said they would also look at how the viewing of Pleiades at this time of year had been marked by cultures around the world for thousands of years.

“We’ll have our regular Matariki programme happening throughout June and July, with the planetarium dialling around to sunrise to show where to look for Puanga and Matariki,” Felhofer said.

“The rising of the stars is happening now, returning to the sky at dawn, and as the weeks and months go by, they’ll rise higher and higher.

“Come Christmas and New Year they’ll be at their highest elevation point at 9pm at dusk.“

He said the stars would continue to be visible through to April, where they would then head west and disappear for two months.

Northland Matariki long weekend events:

Friday, June 28 Matariki public holiday

Puanga Matariki Celebration

Where: Celtic Barn, 39 The Centre, Waipu

When: 4pm

Promote Waipu is hosting a free event featuring whānau activities, a hāngī fundraiser for Villy Day Out (cost applies) and guest speaker Joby Hopa. For more information, visit: eventfinda.co.nz

Light and Lantern Community Parade

Where: Bascule Park to Putahi Park, 131 Port Rd, Whangārei

When: 4.30pm–9pm

Embrace the spirit of Matariki and the winter solstice by bringing your lanterns (battery/LED only, no flames allowed) and light up costumes embodying themes of renewal, togetherness, and the guiding light during the darkest time of the year. Think twinkling stars, glowing moons, and vibrant lanterns that chase away the winter shadows! People will gather at 4.30pm at Bascule Park where tamariki can decorate and create their own lantern (if they don’t have one - a gold coin koha is suggested). The procession will then head to Pūtahi Park where people can explore light art instalations, indulge in food and drinks from local vendors and browse unique gifts at the market stalls. For more information, visit: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/venue/bascule-park-to-putahi-park-whangarei

Light up Hikurangi - Matariki Celebration

Where: 4 Swan Ave, Hikurangi

When: 4.30pm - 7.30pm

Hikurangi and District War Memorial Hall invites people to help them light up the village this Friday to celebrate the beginning of Matariki. A display of markets and stalls will be available inside the hall featuring local makers and growers, arts and crafts from Hikurangi School Students, a sausage sizzle to raise funds for Hikurangi School playground, an atmospheric exhibition of historic photos by Hikurangi Museum, an art gallery display and a crop swap. This will be followed by performances from the Hikurangi School Kapa Haka Roopu and Pacific Island Roopu, with the hall, local stores and houses set to turn on their lights to light up the Village at 5.30pm. At 6.30pm prizes for houses with the most festive Matariki lighting will be announced. For more information, visit the Facebook event page.

Tamariki Matariki at Kiwi North

Where: Kiwi North Museum, Kiwi House & Heritage Park, 500 State Highway 14, Maunu, Whangārei

When: 10am–1pm

Join Kiwi North this Matariki as they look to the stars with a celestial tamariki craft activity and create your own star projector to take home with you! This free activity is available with general admission to Kiwi North. Optional take-home kits will be available for purchase. Adult supervision is required and bookings are recommended by emailing: reception@kiwinorth.co.nz or calling: (09) 438 9630.

Matariki Hāngī at the Honey House Cafe

Where: Honey House Cafe, 246 Kerikeri Rd, Kerikeri

When: 9am–3pm

Heritage NZ will celebrate Matariki by offering a special hāngī meal prepared by the Honey House Cafe team at Kerikeri’s historic Kororipo Basin. Hear about the history of the Church Missionary Society (CMS) established in 1819 under the protection of Kororipo Pā. It was also the junction of early Māori-Pākehā contact, a hotbed of CMS intrigue and politics, and a key site during two decades of rapid-fire societal change leading up to the signing of the Te Tiriti o Waitangi. The number of hāngī is limited, so pre-orders can be taken at the Honey House Cafe prior to the day. Cost is $20 per hangi. To find out more visit: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2024/matariki-hangi-at-the-honey-house-cafe/kerikeri

Saturday, June 29

The Manu Masters

Where: Russell Wharf, The Strand, Kororāreka Russell

When: 10am-2pm

Matariki Pēwhairangi Bay of Islands and Jacman Entertainment are calling all Manu masters to make a splash this Matariki long weekend as part of the “world famous” (in New Zealand) bombing championships. Grab your mates and head to Russell Wharf, bring a towel and some warm clothes to change into after, with prizes across several categories totalling $1000, plus spot prizes throughout the day. To register for free, visit: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2024/the-manu-masters/russell/tickets. Places are limited.

Matariki Night Market

Where: Te Rarawa Rugby Club, 111 Ahipara Rd, Ahipara

When: 4pm-8pm

Matariki Ki Ahipara will once again present its hugely popular Matariki Night Market, a “night under the stars” food market featuring glow in the dark wearable art, a concert/waiata, bouncy castles, fire truck rides for tamariki, as well as a movie and more. A koha is appreciated. To find out more, as well as other Matariki Ki Ahipara events, visit: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083205344172

Sunday, June 30

To celebrate Matariki and the reopening of the main SH1 north, the Waitangi Treaty Grounds in conjunction with Northland Inc, will host a free open day on Sunday, followed by free entry for all New Zealanders during the first week of the school holidays (July 6- 14).

Waitangi Treaty Grounds chief executive Ben Dalton said it had been tough having the main road to the region closed for so long.

“It’s affected our visitation numbers and disrupted our industry and region still recovering from events such as Covid lockdowns and Cyclone Gabrielle,” Dalton said.

“Matariki is a perfect time to visit the birthplace of our nation as it holds significant cultural and spiritual importance to Māori, and to all New Zealanders.

“It offers an opportunity for reflection, celebration and connection - I couldn’t think of a better time or place to be than the Treaty Grounds.”

Waitangi Treaty Grounds is throwing open its doors with a free open day on Sunday June 30, followed by free entry for all New Zealanders during the first week of the school holidays (July 6-14).

Tania Burt, head of destination and communications for Northland Inc said there’d never been a better time to visit Taitokerau Northland and was thrilled to be partnering with the Waitangi Treaty Grounds to encourage Kiwis to head north this long weekend or during the school holiday break.

All New Zealanders will get free admission during the promotional period, with ID. Admission includes access to two museums, the historic site and buildings, a Māori cultural experience and guided tour.