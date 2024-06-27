Waitangi Treaty Grounds is throwing open its doors with a free open day on Sunday June 30, especially for Matariki weekend, followed by free entry for all New Zealanders during the first week of the school holidays (July 6-14). Photo/Supplied’
From manu (water bomb) competitions in Kororāreka Russell, a lantern parade in Whangārei, to a culturally significant hīkoi (walk) up Ahipara’s Whangatauatia Maunga, there is something for every taste.
The start of Te Tau Hou Māori (Māori New Year) in June/July is signalled by the dawn rising of the Matariki star cluster, also known as Pleiades or the Seven Sisters (Matariki, Tupuārangi, Waipuna-ā-Rangi, Waitī, Tupuānuku, Ururangi, Waitā, Pōhutukawa and Hiwa-i-te-Rangi).
For ngā iwi o Te Tai Tokerau (the iwi of Northland), seeing Puanga or Rigel (the brightest star in the Orion constellation and easier to find than Matariki) has traditionally marked the start of the midwinter celebration.
Matariki can be found below Puanga and to the left of Tautoru (the three stars of Orion’s Belt) in the late autumn and early winter night sky.
Embrace the spirit of Matariki and the winter solstice by bringing your lanterns (battery/LED only, no flames allowed) and light up costumes embodying themes of renewal, togetherness, and the guiding light during the darkest time of the year. Think twinkling stars, glowing moons, and vibrant lanterns that chase away the winter shadows! People will gather at 4.30pm at Bascule Park where tamariki can decorate and create their own lantern (if they don’t have one - a gold coin koha is suggested). The procession will then head to Pūtahi Park where people can explore light art instalations, indulge in food and drinks from local vendors and browse unique gifts at the market stalls. For more information, visit: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/venue/bascule-park-to-putahi-park-whangarei
Light up Hikurangi - Matariki Celebration
Where: 4 Swan Ave, Hikurangi
When: 4.30pm - 7.30pm
Hikurangi and District War Memorial Hall invites people to help them light up the village this Friday to celebrate the beginning of Matariki. A display of markets and stalls will be available inside the hall featuring local makers and growers, arts and crafts from Hikurangi School Students, a sausage sizzle to raise funds for Hikurangi School playground, an atmospheric exhibition of historic photos by Hikurangi Museum, an art gallery display and a crop swap. This will be followed by performances from the Hikurangi School Kapa Haka Roopu and Pacific Island Roopu, with the hall, local stores and houses set to turn on their lights to light up the Village at 5.30pm. At 6.30pm prizes for houses with the most festive Matariki lighting will be announced. For more information, visit the Facebook event page.
Join Kiwi North this Matariki as they look to the stars with a celestial tamariki craft activity and create your own star projector to take home with you! This free activity is available with general admission to Kiwi North. Optional take-home kits will be available for purchase. Adult supervision is required and bookings are recommended by emailing: reception@kiwinorth.co.nz or calling: (09) 438 9630.
Matariki Hāngī at the Honey House Cafe
Where: Honey House Cafe, 246 Kerikeri Rd, Kerikeri
Heritage NZ will celebrate Matariki by offering a special hāngī meal prepared by the Honey House Cafe team at Kerikeri’s historic Kororipo Basin. Hear about the history of the Church Missionary Society (CMS) established in 1819 under the protection of Kororipo Pā. It was also the junction of early Māori-Pākehā contact, a hotbed of CMS intrigue and politics, and a key site during two decades of rapid-fire societal change leading up to the signing of the Te Tiriti o Waitangi. The number of hāngī is limited, so pre-orders can be taken at the Honey House Cafe prior to the day. Cost is $20 per hangi. To find out more visit: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2024/matariki-hangi-at-the-honey-house-cafe/kerikeri
Saturday, June 29
The Manu Masters
Where: Russell Wharf, The Strand, Kororāreka Russell
When: 10am-2pm
Matariki Pēwhairangi Bay of Islands and Jacman Entertainment are calling all Manu masters to make a splash this Matariki long weekend as part of the “world famous” (in New Zealand) bombing championships. Grab your mates and head to Russell Wharf, bring a towel and some warm clothes to change into after, with prizes across several categories totalling $1000, plus spot prizes throughout the day. To register for free, visit: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2024/the-manu-masters/russell/tickets. Places are limited.
Where: Te Rarawa Rugby Club, 111 Ahipara Rd, Ahipara
When: 4pm-8pm
Matariki Ki Ahipara will once again present its hugely popular Matariki Night Market, a “night under the stars” food market featuring glow in the dark wearable art, a concert/waiata, bouncy castles, fire truck rides for tamariki, as well as a movie and more. A koha is appreciated. To find out more, as well as other Matariki Ki Ahipara events, visit: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083205344172
Sunday, June 30
To celebrate Matariki and the reopening of the main SH1 north, the Waitangi Treaty Grounds in conjunction with Northland Inc, will host a free open day on Sunday, followed by free entry for all New Zealanders during the first week of the school holidays (July 6- 14).
Waitangi Treaty Grounds chief executive Ben Dalton said it had been tough having the main road to the region closed for so long.
“It’s affected our visitation numbers and disrupted our industry and region still recovering from events such as Covid lockdowns and Cyclone Gabrielle,” Dalton said.
“Matariki is a perfect time to visit the birthplace of our nation as it holds significant cultural and spiritual importance to Māori, and to all New Zealanders.
“It offers an opportunity for reflection, celebration and connection - I couldn’t think of a better time or place to be than the Treaty Grounds.”
Tania Burt, head of destination and communications for Northland Inc said there’d never been a better time to visit Taitokerau Northland and was thrilled to be partnering with the Waitangi Treaty Grounds to encourage Kiwis to head north this long weekend or during the school holiday break.
All New Zealanders will get free admission during the promotional period, with ID. Admission includes access to two museums, the historic site and buildings, a Māori cultural experience and guided tour.