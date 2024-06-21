The Puanga Matariki Festival is being held in Whangārei, while the Matariki Pēwhairangi Festival returns to the Bay of Islands.

Northlanders are ramping up for a month of Matariki celebrations as the stars of the Matariki cluster rise in the winter sky.

Matariki, the Māori New Year, is when people spend time together, remember those lost, share knowledge and food, and make plans for the future.

Though the public holiday falls on June 28, there are loads of events in the Bay of Islands and Whangārei that stretch out even longer.

Matariki Pēwhairangi Festival returns to the Bay of Islands for the fourth year and has a programme packed with experiences and feasts including workshops, movies, inspiring talks and tours, kai, stargazing and whānau fun.

The festival will take place between June 21 and July 14 at various sites in Russell, Waitangi, Paihia, Kerikeri and Kaikohe as families gather to acknowledge the reappearance of Te Kāhui o Matariki and Puanga above the horizon.

Activities take place mainly over the Matariki long weekend or the July school holiday.

On June 30, the Waitangi Treaty Grounds will throw open its doors for the Matariki Open Day, when the full programme of guided tours and cultural performances will be free.

Residents and visitors can explore the two contemporary museums, Te Rau Aroha Museum of the Price of Citizenship and Te Kōngahu Museum of Waitangi, Te Whare Rūnanga, the Treaty House and the traditional Māori waka.

The Old Packhouse Market in Kerikeri will host the inaugural Rongoā Māori and Wellness Expo on June 23 that will have a range of spiritual, physical, social and mental health exhibitors along with live music, presentations and good kai.

Festival director Jackie Sanders said this year’s event was focused on experiences that families could enjoy together, and learn from workshops.

She was particularly looking forward to the Manu Masters event on June 29 at Russell Wharf where kids and adults can brave the winter waters and showcase their best dive bombs.

Northland has loads of Matariki events to keep the kids entertained this year.

“We are looking forward to our local community and visitors to the region experiencing Puanga Matariki in the Far North,” she said.

“We live in an incredibly special part of the motu, and we invite everyone to join us as we reflect, learn, eat and spend time together.”

Matariki Pēwhairangi Festival also includes the Feast Matariki programme, which features award-winning Northland restaurants and producers, including the Tohunga Tumau: Puanga Matariki Dinner on July 6 at the Duke of Marlborough.

Other event highlights include the Matariki Dawn Cruise operated by Explore NZ and astrophotography workshops at Kororareka Marae and Te Waimate Mission.

There will be bone and stone carving workshops for adults and rangatahi across the region, and the free Matariki for Families event at Puketī Forest.

Cathay Cinema in Kerikeri is presenting the Matariki Film Festival featuring nine movies that showcase the culture, history and work of Māori creatives.

Movies include Coco Reo Māori, Uproar and Muru.

Meanwhile, the Puanga Matariki Festival has a host of events in Whangārei.

These include Puanga Matariki-themed exhibitions at Reyburn House Art Gallery, Quarry Arts Centre, Hihiaua Cultural Centre, Wairau Māori Art Gallery, Hangar Gallery and the Whangārei Art Museum.

Whangārei Library is hosting a range of free events and activities, including Mana Wāhine and Matariki concerts.

Unique performance pieces include Ūkaipō, a contemporary dance at OneOneSix, and Kōpū, a touring show at Forum North.

Go to matarikinz.com or wdc.govt.nz for more information.

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering roading, lifestyle, business, and animal welfare issues.