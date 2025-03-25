Since the tragic news, loved ones have been sharing tributes about the “selfless” Masterton man, who had just started talking about taking his shearing career to the UK.

Boss Paerata Abraham said he first came across Hintz when he was a shearing instructor, then welcomed him on to his team at Abraham Shearing in 2023.

Jack Hintz (left) joined Abraham Shearing in 2023.

He described Hintz as “the best kid”, saying he was respectful, pleasant, reliable and “just all around a top employee”.

He was not a big drinker but was the “go-to” sober driver for their tight-knit crew. His willingness to help out others extended to even sleeping in a van during an event so he could sober-drive his co-workers home afterwards, Abraham said.

“That sort of sums up his character ... very selfless.”

Abraham was “stoked” the team had been able to share a final lovely day together two weeks ago, hiring a boat, dressing up and cruising Wellington Harbour.

“It was the perfect day, basically, and I’m really grateful that he got to experience that.”

Knowing they had that recent memory with Hintz to look back on “really gave me a bit of peace”, Abraham said.

Wife and business co-owner Cushla Abraham said Hintz was “always there for the crew and just a pleasure to have in the shearing shed”.

She described him as “just happy”.

“Nothing was ever a problem. He always did his part, did his best. He was just a top man ... it’s so heartbreaking that he was just full of promise – he had just started talking about travelling for shearing to the UK.”

News of Hintz’s death hit the team hard, and the group gathered on Sunday for a breakfast to mourn him together.

Jack Hintz and his co-workers dressed up for a day out on Wellington Harbour just a couple of weeks before his death.

The pair wanted to send “so much love” to Hintz’s family and the person who was with him when he died.

His obituary described him as an “adored son” and much-loved brother, grandson and nephew. A service to celebrate his life will be held on Thursday.

Loved ones shared messages on his obituary page, expressing their support for Hintz’s family during “this unimaginable heartbreak”.

“Thinking of you and sending you so much love at this sad time,” wrote one person.

One family member shared a message to Hintz on social media.

“Gone too soon my cousin. The best man in the world who would do anything for anyone,” he wrote.

Another friend said he was grateful to have got to know Hintz during his time in New Zealand.

“You constantly made an effort to bring me to events, show me new foods, and help me experience the culture. I’m grateful I was able to buy you a beer for your birthday and watch our Christchurch Crusaders win the Super Rugby Pacific championship together. Those are memories I will never forget.”

He said he would “forever be grateful for how you positively affected my time spent in New Zealand”.

“I love you buddy. Heaven got a really great one.”

Maritime NZ is investigating the jetboat incident and working with police to make initial inquiries.

When asked whether the jetboat was privately or commercially operated, a spokesman said the jetboat was recreational and that there was one other person on the boat at the time.

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice, and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.



