A man in his 20s has died in a jetboat incident on Ruamahanga River, Wairarapa.

Police said emergency services were called to Lees Pakaraka Rd, Te Ore Ore, with reports of a male jetboat passenger being unresponsive.

Shortly afterwards the man, who was in his 20s, died at the scene.

A man in his 20s has died in a jetboat incident on the Ruamahanga River. Photo / Google

Police are investigating on behalf of the coroner.