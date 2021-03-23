Massey University floats latest moves in science shake-up

Massey University has flagged to staff the next move in its ongoing sciences shake-up - but is yet to determine how many jobs may be lost in the long term. Photo / Supplied

Massey University has flagged to staff the next move in its ongoing sciences shake-up - but is yet to determine how many jobs may be lost in the long term.

More than a year after staff in Massey's College of Sciences first learned a major overhaul was on the cards, the university last week shared proposed changes that effectively create two new schools.

These schools - replacing Massey's schools of fundamental sciences and natural and computational sciences, and spread across the university's Auckland and Palmerston campuses - would sort biological and physical sciences into one, and mathematical and computational sciences into the other.

In a document outlining the proposals, college pro-vice chancellor Professor Ray Geor said the changes marked "a shift in strategy away from campus dependence and towards a single college curriculum spanning locations".

"An organisational structure that best supports research, teaching and the student experience is critical to the future development of our college and Massey University," he said.

"It must also support improved operational efficiency in the context of our constrained financial environment."

With the exception of current heads of school roles and some other activities, Geor said current positions would remain either unchanged, or involve shifts in reporting lines or into the new schools.

"For most, the proposed realignment does not significantly change their current position or responsibilities," a Massey spokesperson told the Herald in an emailed statement.

The proposals - now out for consultation - come after Massey set out its finalised plans for its science portfolio in December, which would slash course offerings by nearly half, but affect only about three per cent of previously enrolled students.

Since Massey's senior leadership team put out its first discussion document at the start of 2020 to float changes, with an initial aim to cut college staff costs by $11.7m a year, relations with its science academics have often been fraught.

When a "roadmap" was unveiled in October, Massey scientists feared the plans could spell the biggest cut to science academics in New Zealand's history, with around 100 potential job losses.

More than 70 professors later made a direct appeal to the university's chancellor.

This week, a spokesperson said the college was yet to determine future impact of the new structure to staffing numbers, but added this was expected to be investigated "in due course".

Several senior Massey academics told the Herald the new proposals hadn't addressed lingering uncertainty, with one saying it was "physically and emotionally exhausting" to be a faculty member.

"We are trying to support students, handle teaching, rewrite curricula on short order, and now deal with the prospect of new line management," they said.

"The strategy to unify the campuses is a complete reversal from years of striving to differentiate our campus portfolios."

Another professor said they knew of six staff who'd left at the end of the last year, amid uncertainty.

"People are just feeling really downtrodden, and so disillusioned by the university and its approach."

Tertiary Education Union (TEU) organiser Heather Warren said the union would be working with members to provide feedback on the latest proposals.

"We're gearing up for a year of consultation - and my biggest fear is that, by the time it gets to stage where jobs might be on the line, staff might just disengage from the process," she said.

"Right now, we're just trying to support them through it and make sure their voice is heard at the decision-making table."