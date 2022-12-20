The scene on Royal Rd, Massey, where a woman was killed yesterday. Photo / Dean Purcell

A man has been arrested and charged with murder following a woman’s death in Massey, West Auckland, last night.

Detective senior sergeant Nick Poland said police arrested and charged a 30-year-old man this afternoon.

He will appear in the Waitākere District Court tomorrow, charged with murder.

“Police are continuing to support the victim’s family through this very difficult time and hope the arrest brings some reassurance to the Massey community,” Poland said.

“The investigation team have worked through the night to bring this matter to a successful conclusion.”

Poland said inquiries will continue over the coming days and police would like to thank the members of the community who assisted both at the scene and over the past 24 hours.

“As the matter is now before the courts, police are unable to comment further.”

Police search bushes near Waitakere Badminton Centre in Massey. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The investigation was launched yesterday after officers were called to the scene near the Waitakere Badminton Centre on Royal Rd about 5.45pm to reports a woman had been seriously injured.

The woman died at the scene.

The Herald understands she was fatally injured in an alleyway next to the sports centre.

The entrance of Waitakere Badminton Centre and an alleyway that runs alongside it has been taped off as police investigate the death.

The entrance and exit to the alleyway were today being guarded by uniformed officers.

An officer could be seen speaking to members of the public and other residents outside the badminton centre.

The alleyway and a corridor to the side of the centre were covered with tarpaulin, with a ladder spanning both paths.

A neighbour who lives on Cedar Heights Ave told the Herald this morning news of the woman’s death had rocked the community.

“We are very concerned, our street has had a lot of problems, and the area is not safe anymore. Especially for the kids, they go through that alleyway a lot.”

Another neighbour said the victim lived in a house that has a driveway running down the side of the alleyway next to the badminton centre.

A resident was also seen laying a bouquet of flowers at the entrance of the alleyway.

The Massey Birdwood Settlers Association Inc, the resident and ratepayers group that covers the area, said it was saddened by news of the tragedy.

“This is not Massey, in fact, the incidents in Auckland, in Waikato, and throughout the country are not New Zealand.”

Secretary John Riddell travels past the badminton centre every day and lives just a kilometre away from it.

“It is sad when anyone dies, especially at Christmas time, and in such circumstances.”

