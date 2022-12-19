Armed police responding to sudden death in Massey, West Auckland, reports of weapon

Armed police at a cordon outside the Waitakere Badmington centre on Royal Rd, Massey in West Auckland. Photo / Lincoln Tan

Armed police at a cordon outside the Waitakere Badmington centre on Royal Rd, Massey in West Auckland. Photo / Lincoln Tan

Armed police are responding to a sudden death in Massey, West Auckland tonight.

“Police are attending a serious incident in Royal Rd, Massey, where a person has died,” police said in a statement.

“There will be a significant police presence in the area while officers work to determine what has happened.

“More information will be released when able.”

A person has posted on Facebook saying they saw a body.

“Saw a body lying on the ground and a whole lot of cops n ambulance car [sic]. They’ve closed the area down now.”

A worker at the Waitakere Badminton centre said they’d been told to stay indoors after reports of a weapon.

A witness says they can see eight police cars, two of them dog units, armed police standing outside the Badmington centre, and an ambulance.

A man has posted on social media saying he saw a man running around with no top on while he was parked at traffic lights.

“Yelled something about someone with a knife, and stabbing someone. I couldn’t see anything just him running back to his van to grab a big wrench.”

There are also reports of a helicopter hovering over the scene.

A staff member at the Mobil service station on Royal Road told the Herald she could see police vehicles outside the Badminton centre.

A man who gave his name only as Bill said he came to play badminton but was told by police the place will be closed for the rest of the day.

A Herald reporter at the scene says there are multiple police. One armed officer is guarding an alleyway near the Badmington centre.

It is understood the alleyway leads to Cedar Heights.

More armed police and a police dog unit has just arrived.

More to come.



