In a statement to the Herald, a Waitomo District Council spokesperson said Te Maika – which is located on a peninsula and forms the southern part of the entrance to Kawhia Harbour – is “very isolated, has no permanent residents and is only accessible by boat”.
“Most of the land is owned by the Te Maika Trust ... The Te Maika peninsula also contains significant environmental features which are required to be protected and managed.”
The council said it was unclear how many dwellings and sleepouts were located on Te Maika.
Meanwhile, Te Waitere is located on the southern side of Kawhia Harbour.
“There are approximately 25 houses in Te Waitere, some of which are serviced by a small reticulated wastewater system. There is also a boat club, which holds a liquor licence and holds a number of events in the area,” Waitomo District Council said.