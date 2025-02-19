But after working to establish whether this was a credible sighting, police say they can confirm the group was not Phillips and his children.
“Following our appeal for information yesterday, we have received a number of calls from people in the area, and a person who was part of the group in question, which has since confirmed this sighting was not Tom Phillips or his three children,” police said in a statement on Wednesday.
“Police would like to thank members of the public who contacted us following the appeal, and the initial caller who reported the sighting.”
Phillips has been missing with his children Jayda, Ember and Maverick since December 2021.
Police have previously said they believe his main motive for taking his children bush is the fact he no longer has legal custody.
“That’s effectively why we believe he has taken the children, over custody,” Acting Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders told the Herald in Marokopa manhunt: The pursuit of fugitive Tom Phillips and his kids,a mini-documentary about the case.
Saunders said police believed it was possible Phillips used his first disappearance as a preparation for his next.
“Yes, it certainly goes into our thinking that that could have been a warm-up to what he has done now.”
Saunders revealed Phillips no longer had custody of the children. Custody now sits with Oranga Tamariki and they have made arrangements for when the children are located as to where they will go.
When Phillips first went missing, he had lawful custody of the children, Saunders said.