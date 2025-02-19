But after working to establish whether this was a credible sighting, police say they can confirm the group was not Phillips and his children.

“Following our appeal for information yesterday, we have received a number of calls from people in the area, and a person who was part of the group in question, which has since confirmed this sighting was not Tom Phillips or his three children,” police said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Police would like to thank members of the public who contacted us following the appeal, and the initial caller who reported the sighting.”

Phillips has been missing with his children Jayda, Ember and Maverick since December 2021.

Ember would now be 9 years old, Maverick 10, and Jayda 11.

Police continue to ask anyone who sees Maverick, Ember, Jayda, or Tom to contact them.

“You can report information to Police via 105 either online or over the phone,” the spokesperson said.

“Please reference file number: 211218/5611″

Police are searching for Tom Phillips and his three children Ember, Maverick, and Jayda, who have been missing from Marokopa since December 2021. Photo / NZME

It comes after police determined a sighting of Phillips and his three children in bush west of Coutts Rd in Marokopa in October was “credible”.

Phillips and his three children were most recently seen after teenage pig hunters captured footage of the quartet dressed in camouflage and carrying large backpacks across rugged farmland.

“This is the first time all three of the children have been sighted, which is positive information, and we know it will be reassuring for the children’s wider family,” police said at the time.

The sighting sparked a three-day search of the area, including the use of a military helicopter, but “nothing further of significance” was found, according to police.

Fugitive dad Tom Phillips and his three children were spotted tramping in the Marokopa bush last October.

Before the sighting last year, police alleged Tom Phillips was seen on November 2, 2023, on CCTV after an attempted burglary at a Piopio store.

Security footage from the shop showed a masked pair, believed to be Phillips and one of his children, smashing the front glass and fleeing north after the alarm was set off about 2am.

He is also accused of robbing a bank and shooting at a supermarket worker in Te Kūiti in May 2023.

Phillips vanished for the first time with his three young children on September 11, 2021.

The family returned home three weeks later, but on December 9 an arrest warrant was issued for Phillips after he failed to appear before court.

In a video message last year, the children’s mother Cat said: “I am standing here before you today begging you for your help to bring my babies home.

”They are just innocent children, they do not deserve to be treated this way. They do not deserve the life that is being provided to them right now.”

Cat has spoken to the Herald in the past about her thoughts on Phillips and his actions, calling him a criminal who is using his children as “pawns in his game”.

Police have previously said they believe his main motive for taking his children bush is the fact he no longer has legal custody.

“That’s effectively why we believe he has taken the children, over custody,” Acting Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders told the Herald in Marokopa manhunt: The pursuit of fugitive Tom Phillips and his kids, a mini-documentary about the case.

Saunders said police believed it was possible Phillips used his first disappearance as a preparation for his next.

“Yes, it certainly goes into our thinking that that could have been a warm-up to what he has done now.”

Saunders revealed Phillips no longer had custody of the children. Custody now sits with Oranga Tamariki and they have made arrangements for when the children are located as to where they will go.

When Phillips first went missing, he had lawful custody of the children, Saunders said.

