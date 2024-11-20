“We love and miss you all so much, and are waiting with open arms to greet you when you are able to come home.”
The post describes Maverick as a “sweet, sensitive and smart boy“ who is ”content to be independently doing a puzzle or drawing".
“We hope that we will have the chance to celebrate with you before long; and that we as a family can make up for all the precious time that we have missed over the past three years.”
Ember, Maverick and Jayda Phillips have been missing since December 12, 2021, police said, after they were taken by their father, Tom Phillips, to a location unknown in the Western Waikato/Marokopa area.
Many have questioned why the missing family have still not been found, with some calling for the military to be brought in to find Phillips and his three children.
“The area surrounding Marokopa is a challenging area to search.
“While we cannot provide operational detail about searches undertaken, we want to reassure the public that we have the resources in place to respond to any information or reports of sightings that come in,” Saunders said.
An arrest warrant was first issued for Phillips on December 9, 2021, after he failed to appear before court on a charge of wasting police resources.
The charge was laid after the then-34-year-old vanished with his kids from a beach near Marokopa in September 2021 – the discovery of his ute on the shoreline sparking a major land and sea search – before returning almost three weeks later, saying he needed “time out”.
Since the latest disappearance, Phillips is alleged to have been involved in several crimes, including robbing an ANZ bank and shooting at a supermarket worker in Te Kūiti in May last year – leading police to charge him with aggravated robbery, aggravated wounding and unlawfully possessing a firearm.
Information can be provided to the police investigation team by emailing the dedicated email address op.curly@police.govt.nz or by contacting the 105 reporting line or online at 105.police.govt.nz clicking ‘Update Report’ and quoting the file number 211218/5611.
