Tom Phillips has been on the run from police in King Country bush with his children Jayda, Maverick and Ember since December 2021.
Police have pointed the finger at Phillips for several crimes, including a bank robbery and shooting, and there have been numerous sightings – most recently of all four by teenage pig hunters last month.
Police believe Phillips is being helped, but his parents Neville and Julia Phillips say, despite rumours, not by them.
There’s one way to end the years-long hunt for his son and grandkids, says the father of wanted man Tom Phillips, who – along with his three young children – has been on the run from police in the bush around Marokopa for three years.
“There’s one conclusion,” Neville Phillips told Stuff from his King Country home.
Phillips has remained on the run despite pleas from Jayda, Maverick and Ember’s mum Cat, an increased police presence around Marokopa in June, and the now expired offer of an $80,000 reward for information leading to the family’s safe return.
The Ōtorohanga father is wanted by police for several crimes they allege he’s responsible for.
An arrest warrant was first issued for Phillips on December 9, 2021, after he failed to appear before court on a charge of wasting police resources.
The charge was laid after the then-34-year-old vanished with his kids from a beach near Marokopa in September 2021 – the discovery of his ute on the shoreline sparking a major land and sea search – before returning almost three weeks later, saying he needed “time out”.
Since the latest disappearance, Phillips is alleged to have been involved in several crimes, including robbing an ANZ bank and shooting at a supermarket worker in Te Kūiti in May last year – leading police to charge him with aggravated robbery, aggravated wounding and unlawfully possessing a firearm.