The Police National Dive Squad found the car submerged in the river about noon Sunday and confirmed they had found the three outstanding occupants inside.

Police inquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing.

‘Fly high our beautiful boy’

Matekohi-Shield’s family said he was “a beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew and grandson” who “was the kind of person that would give you the shirt off his back and his last dollar”.

His family said: “He was very picky with who he allowed in his life, those that got to be part of it were people he truly saw as special and not just a friend but family.

Tyler Matekohi-Shields.

“He wore his heart on his sleeve, was kind and caring, he was very cheeky, had a beautiful smile and an infectious laugh.

“He loved being around his family and friends, going fishing, motorbike riding and hunting. He was a great brother to his four siblings and an amazing son.

“We will miss his cheeky smile and beautiful dimples. He may be gone but he will never be forgotten. Until we meet again, fly high, our beautiful boy. We love you with all our hearts.”

‘The loss of a child is a pain no parent should ever bear’

Cunningham’s aunt said “there are no words” to describe the tragedy and posted a photo of herself and her daughter on social media.

A cousin also posted about Cunningham’s death.

“Our whānau lost a beautiful soul,” she said.

Others who knew Cunningham described her as “a beautiful young woman” who would be “missed greatly by all”.

Allen’s family, meanwhile, said he was “the most fun-loving, out-of-this-world character who truly lived life to the fullest, and his loss is incomprehensible to us all”.

“The love between a parent and a child is beyond measure, and Brayden filled his parents’ lives with joy, laughter, and endless love. The loss of a child is a pain no parent should ever bear, and the grief we feel is overwhelming and unimaginable.

Brayden’s life was a light in all our lives, and that light will forever remain in our hearts.”

