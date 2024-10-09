“He wore his heart on his sleeve, was kind and caring, he was very cheeky, had a beautiful smile and an infectious laugh.
“He loved being around his family and friends, going fishing, motorbike riding and hunting. He was a great brother to his four siblings and an amazing son.
“We will miss his cheeky smile and beautiful dimples. He may be gone but he will never be forgotten. Until we meet again, fly high, our beautiful boy. We love you with all our hearts.”
‘The loss of a child is a pain no parent should ever bear’
Cunningham’s aunt said “there are no words” to describe the tragedy and posted a photo of herself and her daughter on social media.
A cousin also posted about Cunningham’s death.
“Our whānau lost a beautiful soul,” she said.
Others who knew Cunningham described her as “a beautiful young woman” who would be “missed greatly by all”.
Allen’s family, meanwhile, said he was “the most fun-loving, out-of-this-world character who truly lived life to the fullest, and his loss is incomprehensible to us all”.
“The love between a parent and a child is beyond measure, and Brayden filled his parents’ lives with joy, laughter, and endless love. The loss of a child is a pain no parent should ever bear, and the grief we feel is overwhelming and unimaginable.
Brayden’s life was a light in all our lives, and that light will forever remain in our hearts.”