Several Waikato councils have spoken out against proposed changes to the Local Government (Electoral Legislation and Māori Wards and Māori Constituencies) Amendment Bill.

The changes would require councils to hold a binding poll at the 2025 local elections if they had established Māori wards since 2020 and did not hold a poll.

Waikato Regional Council, as well as Waipā and Taupō District Councils are among the numerous local authorities around the country to voiced opposition to the changes.

Waipā District Council has asked the Government to halt the bill.

The council established its first Māori ward in May 2021 after consultation with the community. That consultation drew close to 900 submissions with 84 per cent of those in favour of establishing the ward.

Waipā mayor Susan O’Regan said this meant the decision to establish a Māori ward reflected the desire of the community, and elected councillors.

She was “dismayed” at the “unnecessary and heavy-handed intervention” from central government on the issue.

“It is council’s view, and our view personally, that the Bill is an unnecessary over-reach.

“It reflects poorly on central government’s understanding and respect for the role of ‘local’ government and disregards sound democratic processes.

“We are also troubled as to why the government wishes to restore binding polls for Māori wards – costing at least $50,000 – but not for other wards.

“Our council, for example, has two rural wards but unlike Māori wards, our rural wards will not require a binding poll. We do not see why these two types of wards should be treated differently.

“Within local government, there are far more important things to focus on.”

Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas echoed O’Regan’s sentiments saying the bill was anti-democratic and, if passed, would undo the advances the council had made to support aspirations of Māori across the Taupō rohe.

“We introduced a Māori ward at the 2022 local election ... Iwi/Māori throughout the district expressed that while achieving genuine partnership is the ultimate goal, creating Māori wards was seen as a necessary advancement towards that.”

Trewavas said not having a Māori ward would see Māori disproportionally represented at the council table, which would be “a huge leap backwards”.

“Without a seat at the table, much of this partnership work would be more difficult, as Māori may feel they are having to work against the system rather than in partnership with leaders who understand them and their views.”

The regional council established two Māori constituencies in time for the 2013 elections.

Although this means their Māori Wards are not affected by the draft bill, the council made a submission to the Government’s Select Committee saying restoring poll provisions specifically for Māori Wards and constituencies imposed an “inequitable higher procedural standard compared to other wards and constituencies”.

“The lack of proper consultation with Māori in developing this Amendment Bill breaches the Treaty principle of partnership. Genuine consultation must include Māori voices and respect their input in decisions that affect their representation,” the submission said.

The bill was open for submissions for less than a week.

Waikato Regional Council chairwoman Pamela Storey said: “The one-week timeframe to submit to this bill emphasises the government’s unwillingness to genuinely engage with the public and places unrealistic pressure on local government to respond adequately”.

All three councils also signed a joint letter from Local Government New Zealand, addressed to Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Minister for Local Government Simeon Brown, Minister for Māori Crown Relations: Te Arawhiti Tama Potaka, NZ First leader Winston Peters and Act leader David Seymour.

The letter said that all mayors and chairpersons that signed this letter were opposed to the changes the Coalition Government proposed.

“The Government’s decision to remove decision-making from councils by mandating that polls be run on Māori wards and constituencies is an over-reach on local decision-making when current legislation already requires councils to seek community views,” the letter said.

“We are disappointed this is in contrast with the commitments the Government made during the election campaign to empower local government to make decisions about its own communities.

“Our position ... is that Māori wards and constituencies should be treated like all other wards... Polls aren’t required on any other wards or constituencies, and requiring them will add increased costs to councils.”

The letter, dated May 22, was signed by a total of 52 mayors and chairpersons from across New Zealand.

Of those, eight represented Waikato-based councils. They are: Hauraki mayor Toby Adams, Thames-Coromandel mayor Len Salt, Ōtorohanga mayor Max Baxter, Waikato District mayor Jacqui Church, South Waikato mayor Gary Petley, Waikato Regional Council chairwoman Pamela Storey, Taupō mayor David Trewavas and Waipā mayor Susan O’Regan.

South Waikato District Council decided unanimously not to establish Māori Wards last year, while Hauraki and Thames-Coromandel District Council wrote history when they decided to join eight other local authorities in introducing the seats.

Apart from signing the LGNZ letter, Waikato District Council also made an individual submission.

“This Bill represents a step backwards, disempowering our Maaori constituents and taking away local government’s ability to determine ... what is best for their communities,” Waikato District Council’s submission said.

“This Bill seeks to create a barrier for Maaori representation in local government and WDC absolutely does not support this.”

The three Waikato councils that didn’t sign LGNZ’s letter are Hamilton City Council, Matamata-Piako District Council and Waitomo District Council.

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate said she had circulated the LGNZ letter to all elected members for feedback, ahead of any decision to sign.

”In doing that, Councillors requested the opportunity to formally debate the issue before any decisions were taken. Due to Long-Term Plan pressures and the short timeframe, this has not yet occurred,” Southgate said.

”What is clear in my personal view is that any decision should be for Local Government to take. We know our communities best. We will be discussing the Government’s direction as a Council, and going from there.”

Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward councillor Moko Tauariki made a submission to the select committee saying he opposed the bill.

“The Bill is inconsistent with Te Tiriti O Waitangi as it does not uphold the commitment made by the Crown to give effect to taangata whenua having the opportunity to exercise their tino rangatiratanga as a tiriti partner within local government decision making functions,” Tauariki’s submission said.

“Choosing to make changes to the Maaori Wards [only] is racist and inconsistent with the NZ Bill of Rights.

“If the government is going to make changes to local government representation, then it needs to apply the rule across all wards and constituencies.”

Waitomo District Council decided not to establish Māori Wards last year.

The Waikato Herald approached Matamata-Piako District Council for comment.

The Local Government (Electoral Legislation and Māori Wards and Māori Constituencies) Amendment Bill will be reintroduced to the House on June 21 for its second reading.

The regional council’s submission is available online at waikatoregion.govt.nz/policy-submissions.

LGNZ’s submission is available online at lgnz.co.nz/news/media-releases/changes-to-maori-ward-and-constituency-poll-provisions/.

