Taupō District Council reaffirms establishing Māori wards

Taupō District Council offices. Photo / File

Taupō District Council has reaffirmed its decision last year to introduce Māori wards for the 2022 and 2025 local body elections.

It follows a 7-3 council vote in favour of Māori wards in November last year.

Legislative changes followed that allowed all councils across the country extra time to decide.

Today,

Taupō District Council voted 10-2 in favour of Māori wards as a way of enhancing the role of Māori in local government decision-making and ensuring Māori issues were more visible within council thinking and processes.

Taupō Mayor David Trewavas. Photo / File

Mayor David Trewavas said in a statement this decision was an important part of ensuring Māori voices were at the council table.

"It is important we are working in partnership to help engage our community and improve opportunities for Māori to contribute to local government processes.

"In 2019, we established Māori representatives on council committees, and this will continue.

"This is yet another step in the right direction that strengthens our relationship with iwi and shows the council's commitment to partnership.

"Of course, this is a continually evolving process and there is always more work to be done to strengthen relationships and improve Māori representation, and we have made a commitment to continue to do that alongside our iwi partners."

He said council staff were working with iwi leaders, iwi individuals and Māori entities to identify, develop and refine further options for Māori representation in council decision-making for the benefit of the whole community.

"As I have said previously, I am immensely proud of being part of a council that has made this decision today for the good of our community and showing leadership where it matters," Trewavas said.