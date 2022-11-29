Got allergies? Price increases hit the supermarket check out by an extra 35% for free-from and vegan food options.

New Zealanders living with food allergies are being hit by inflation at the supermarket checkout, paying 35 per cent more for free-from and vegan food products, according to new data.

And the rise disproportionately affects Pasifika, Māori and Asian communities, as the rate for hospitalisation for food-induced anaphylaxis is higher than in those that identify as “NZ European or other”.

A 2017 study shows that rates of food-induced anaphylaxis in Pacific peoples were more than twice that of Māori and Asian population rates, and three times that of those who identified as NZ European and other.

Head of one of the country’s largest Asian food manufacturers, Dr Amy Sevao, says the industry needs to do more to support those affected and provide a wider range of nutritional options that resonate with ethnic backgrounds.

Dr Amy Sevao calls out the food industry to provide more allergy-free and vegan options with consideration for ethnic diversity. Photo / Babiche Martens.

“We know that the number of Kiwis having a life-threatening reaction to foods is increasing in New Zealand.

“The reasons behind this could be attributable to genetics, dietary food patterns or environmental factors; however it is particularly concerning to see the sharp rise in the number of Pasifika patients admitted to hospital with food-induced anaphylaxis in recent years.”

Dr Sevao is the chief executive of Old Country Food, the business behind the popular hangi steamed bun created in collaboration with Rewi Spraggon, the host of TV show Māori Kai and founder of Hāngi Master.

Old Country Food teamed up with hāngi master Rewi Spraggon to produce Hāngi Steamed Buns earlier this year. Photo / Old Country Food

She says the prevalence of severe food allergies in New Zealand has increased significantly in recent years.

Food allergies can present in children from a young age and can become a lifelong condition.

The most common allergens are seafood, peanuts, eggs and dairy.

“Some people may develop mild to moderate symptoms such as hives, swelling around the face and stomach upsets.

“However, others can have much more severe symptoms [anaphylaxis], which leads to swelling of the tongue, difficulty breathing, collapse, and this needs immediate treatment to avoid death.”

Sevao is concerned that the cost-of-living crisis will have long-term implications as those on a tight budget struggle to find an affordable variety of food, particularly allergen-free options.

Government data shows food prices rose by 0.9 per cent last month and are up 8 per cent on the same time last year.

Analysis of the price of supermarket food products per 100g found costs are significantly higher when allergens are removed, or the product is vegan (egg and dairy free).

Sevao’s study shows an increase in price of free-from and vegan food ranging from 35 per cent and as high as 122 per cent.

Consumers should also be vigilant as packaging sizes vary, with free-from products around 40 per cent smaller than their counterparts.

Old Country Food is developing a new line of free-from foods designed to appeal to Kiwis from a range of cultural backgrounds and those on a limited budget.

Old Country Food makes 20 million dumplings and 2.1 million steamed buns each year. Photo / Supplied

Sevao says the first product within the range, a nut-free chicken satay steamed bun, is believed to be a world-first and has already attracted attention overseas.

“What we know about New Zealand is that it is a culturally diverse nation, and the mix of ethnicities brings with it a wide range of nutritional needs and challenges.

To support those with egg and dairy intolerances, Sevao says the company has also launched a new vegan dumpling range.

“Around 2 per cent or around 100,000 Kiwis, have an allergy to peanuts - and while we know that there is an additional cost for some manufacturers in producing free-from foods we felt it was important to demonstrate that there was a way to bring these products to market at the same cost as other products in the range.”