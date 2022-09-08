Dr Amy Sevao, chief executive of Asian food manufacturer Old Country Food. Photo / Supplied

Kiwi Asian food manufacturer Old Country Food is gearing up to begin exporting for the first time, with its first orders set to be shipped across the Tasman.

The Auckland-based firm that went through a rebrand when the Tsai family took over the business in 2020 has in recent years been focused on domestic expansion and growing the number of supermarkets it is stocked in.

Exporting to Australia has been in the pipeline for some time for the manufacturer of dumplings, steamed buns and bao but its plans had been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It anticipates it will be shipping to Australia by the middle of next year, and then later direct to the Pacific Islands.

Old Country Food chief executive Dr Amy Sevao said it was poised to supply supermarkets as well as build up food service accounts there.

Old Country Food makes 20 million dumplings and 2.1 million steamed buns each year. Photo / Supplied

In 2016 the Henderson firm started its food service arm and for the past five years has been working to broaden its stockists from Asian-only supermarkets to major supermarkets. It is currently stocked by Foodstuffs North Island. In the past year it has grown its national distribution by 40 per cent.

"I still believe there is a lot of potential for growth in the domestic market. The Australian opportunity is also very significant.

"We have had no shortage of inquiries, but we're just working through the logistics," Sevao said. "We've always had big interest from Australia and the Pacific Islands."

Old Country Food has recently teamed up with TV chef Rewi Spraggon, the host of TV show Māori Kai and founder of Hangi Master, to create a hangi steamed bun.

Spraggon operates New Zealand's only MPI-approved hāngi from his West Auckland facility.

The Auckland-based firm has teamed up with TV chef Rewi Spraggon to create a hangi steamed bun. Photos / Supplied

The partnership is designed to grow grocery sales further by introducing flavours of traditional Māori cooking techniques to urban consumers who may otherwise not be able to access foods prepared in a hāngi.

"We know that for many people in Aotearoa, as well as manuhiri - those who are new to the country - the opportunity to experience the versatility of ancient Māori food preparation methods may not always be easy," said Spraggon.

"What we have developed as part of our collaboration is an easy-to-access and consume portable food format - which provides the opportunity for many to try traditional hāngi flavours for the first time."

Old Country Food makes 20 million dumplings and 2.1 million steamed buns each year. It was founded over 30 years ago by immigrants from Hong Kong. It has changed hands several times since then, and today employs 26 staff.

Sevao said the business had faced minimal disruption through Covid and the supply chain crunch as it sourced local ingredients for its goods.

During the height of the pandemic, while most businesses were grappling with dwindling sales, Old Country Food was able to significantly increase its sales through increasing its supply to the supermarkets and opening up a direct-to-consumer channel.

It has grown its sales revenue 20 per cent annually since 2020 and grown revenue from $600,000 to more than $5 million over the past six years.