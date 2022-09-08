Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Asian food manufacturer Old Country Food eyes export, teams up with TV chef Rewi Spraggon

Aimee Shaw
By
3 mins to read
Dr Amy Sevao, chief executive of Asian food manufacturer Old Country Food. Photo / Supplied

Dr Amy Sevao, chief executive of Asian food manufacturer Old Country Food. Photo / Supplied

Kiwi Asian food manufacturer Old Country Food is gearing up to begin exporting for the first time, with its first orders set to be shipped across the Tasman.

The Auckland-based firm that went through a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.