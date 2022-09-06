Lovely by Skin Institute in liquidation, customers worried about vouchers

Lovely by Skin Institute has been informing customers of its closure via text message. Photo / Facebook

Lovely by Skin Institute has been informing customers of its closure via text message. Photo / Facebook

Beauty salon chain Lovely by Skin Institute has been placed into liquidation and permanently shut all of its stores.

The Herald understands the company was placed into liquidation today, and it has since been sending out text messages to its customers to say it would no longer be able to fulfil booked appointments.

Staff were reportedly informed about the closure today.

Lovely by Skin Institute is the sister company of the Skin Institute and is known to sell treatment packages, including "buy 10 in advance" specials for a number of skin treatments, including laser hair removal.

Yesterday the company posted on its Instagram advertising promotions of "20 per cent of all skin and laser treatments". Comments on the post today voice concerns from customers over no longer being able to use their voucher and wanting their money back, wondering what had happened to the organisation.

A staff member the Herald spoke to from the Skin Institute said the situation was "sad" and "highly disappointing". She said the company would be making further communication with its customers pending the liquidation process.

John Fisk and Craig Sanson of PwC have been appointed as liquidators. Fisk has been contacted for comment.

The Companies Office shows no mention of the company being placed into liquidation as of yet.

The Herald has been unable to make contact with Lovely by Skin Institute and has sought comment from parent company the Skin Institute.

This afternoon Lovely by Skin Institute sent out an email to its customers to confirm that the company had been placed into liquidation and its store permanently shut.

The company is referring customers who want to continue with their booked treatments to do so through either through the Skin Institute or Off & On.

"We regret that, despite the best efforts of our team in prolonged difficult circumstances, continuing to trade is no longer possible. Thank you for the support you have shown us over this time," the statement said in part.

"If you have specific concerns regarding a prepay plan or gift vouchers that you have purchased and not yet had an opportunity to use, both of these brands will be happy to honour those for you. We will be in contact with you shortly to provide further detail on how that can be done."

Company Office records show Lovely by Skin Institute was incorporated in May 2018 and Justin Liddell is listed as the sole director.

Lovely by Skin Institute had six Auckland clinics.