Business

L'Oreal confirms restructure, management of NZ business moves to Australia

Aimee Shaw
By
3 mins to read
Consultation with staff is under way. Photo / 123RF

L'Oreal's restructure will see the New Zealand operations run out of Australia, the company has confirmed.

The local division of the French cosmetics giant is in consultation with staff over proposed changes to the structure

