Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Māori Party's Debbie Ngarewa-Packer on confronting white supremacists, vaccinating gang members, surfing and Beyonce

7 minutes to read
Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer explains why she decided to get vaccinated. Video / Supplied

Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer explains why she decided to get vaccinated. Video / Supplied

Michael Neilson
By
Michael Neilson

Michael Neilson is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

As summer rolls around you can expect to catch Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer along Taranaki's Surf Highway 45 scoping out the best waves. Ahead of that much-needed break she reflects to Herald political

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.