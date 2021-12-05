Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Why Māori are more at risk and what the Government did about it

9 minutes to read
December 6 2021 PM Jacinda Ardern says Pharmac has secured 60,000 doses of Pfizer's new antiviral medicine. It had up to 90% reduction in death, and could be taken at the first stage of someone getting unwell with Covid-19.

December 6 2021 PM Jacinda Ardern says Pharmac has secured 60,000 doses of Pfizer's new antiviral medicine. It had up to 90% reduction in death, and could be taken at the first stage of someone getting unwell with Covid-19.

Derek Cheng
By:

Derek Cheng is a senior writer for the New Zealand Herald

ANALYSIS: It's a common misconception to think that Māori have had the same access to the vaccine as everyone else. Derek Cheng explains why this isn't the case, and why, even if it was, the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid