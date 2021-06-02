Māori Party calls on joint taskforce to investigate white supremacist organisations

Māori Party co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Māori Party is calling for a joint taskforce to investigate anti-Māori hate speech from white supremacist organisations.

It comes after a YouTube video incited violence and threats towards Māori Party co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi.

It also detailed horrific actions to be inflicted on Māori people.

Yesterday the leaders outlined their disappointment with NZ Police who they said have failed to carry out an investigation into the threat.

Now the Party is asking for the establishment of a joint taskforce between the NZ Security Intelligence Service (NZSIS) and the NZ Police to investigate the targeting of Māori by right wing extremist groups.

The leaders said they met with the Minister of National Security Andrew Little yesterday raising their concerns.

No formal commitment was made, but the leaders said they were pleased with the swift response and their willingness to engage.

A spokesperson for Little told the Herald that "NZSIS is an intelligence agency, not a law enforcement agency".

"The NZSIS does not have a legal mandate to prosecute offences, unlike law enforcement agencies such as the Police."

The spokesman said, however, that NZSIS shares information with Police in certain circumstances to support Police's law enforcement function.

Ngarewa-Packer said they are yet to meet with the Minister of Police and Police Commissioner.

"Our own research tells us that [white supremacist] organisations are recruiting followers and becoming smarter in the ways they mobilise their platforms."

"We are acutely aware of the National Security indicators that capture specific data about white supremacists' organisations and their behaviours and nowhere are there specific indicators that capture terrorism or hate speech against Māori.

"We need to do better than that."

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon told the Herald he "fully supports the call for a joint taskforce".

If they'd like, he said, it can include the Race Relations Commissioner into an enquiry into white supremacist activities that are threatening to Māori.

"Racism and extremism in Aotearoa is not tolerated, it has to be stamped out."

"We really want to know from the IPCA inquiry who are the people [conducting racist hate crimes], what is their reasoning?"



"Is there a way we can help people not be extremists?"

"My door is always open and if the Māori Party need any support, we are here for them."

Waititi said it's expected for racists to come out harder now that there is a strong awareness for tangata whenua.

"This is why we believe it is the Government's responsibility to dedicate resource towards the protection of the indigenous people of their country," he said.