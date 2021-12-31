Man's keys and wallet stolen from bedside as he sleeps

Police tracked down Matthew Abernethy's car after it was stolen from outside his Hamilton home. Photo / Supplied

A 26-year-old man said he slept as his car keys and wallet were stolen just metres from his bed.

Matthew Abernethy said someone snuck through a window of his Hamilton home just after 3am as he lay sleeping on the final day of 2021.

The roofer's wallet, a UE Megaboom speaker, and the keys to his pride and joy - a 2006 Audi A4 Quattro 2.0 TFSI - were taken.

"I had earplugs and an eye mask, so the guy would have literally been standing over me," Abernethy said.

Matthew Abernethy's Audi stationwagon was stolen from outside his Hamilton home. Photo / Supplied

"My sister woke up to the vehicle exiting the drive, she initially thought it was me, but then found me still in bed."

Abernethy said his sister shook him awake.

"She said, 'Someone's stolen your car, it's gone.'"

Abernethy said he ran outside and was met with an empty spot where his car was parked.

"The Audi was a car I never thought I'd own and have put a lot of time, love, and money into," he said.

"It was such a terrible sinking feeling when I went out to find an empty parking spot."

The stolen car was then driven past Abernethy's house at least four times, with him unable to do anything but call the police.

Matthew Abernethy said he was angry but then relieved he didn't wake up when his keys were stolen. Photo / Supplied

"My car has a very distinctive sound so I heard it each time.

"At first I was really angry I hadn't woken up but then I realised that maybe it was better that I slept through the burglary.

"Who knows what could have happened if I had woken up."

The family then watched as the police Eagle chopper tracked the speeding car through the surrounding area.

Police confirmed they had arrested a man in a stolen vehicle later that morning. The man was taken into custody.

Road spikes were used to stop the car during the pursuit which ended on Horsham Downs Road.

Abernethy was relieved to hear police had made an arrest and his car was recovered - albeit very damaged.



"I feel overwhelmed with gratitude and respect for the incredible people that are putting their lives on the line on a daily basis to keep our communities safe and uphold justice," he said.



"I'm grateful it was resolved without anyone being seriously injured, as far as I know."