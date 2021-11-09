Māngere shooting: Man accused of Misiona Talafu Petelo's murder can now be named

Middlemore Hospital's accident and emergency drop-off bay. Photo / Mike Scott

Name suppression has now lapsed for a South Auckland man accused of fatally shooting a teenager in Māngere last month.

He is Corrdon Femitiai Vailoa Esera, 31, of Manurewa.

Appearing at the High Court at Auckland via audio-video link, Esera pleaded not guilty to the murder of 19-year-old Papatoetoe resident Misiona Talafu Petelo.

Petelo died on the evening of Saturday, October 16, shortly after he was taken to Middlemore Hospital in a private vehicle.

A shooting incident had earlier been reported on Massey Rd in Māngere, police said at the time.

Esera later turned himself into police.

During Esera's first court appearance on the charge three weeks ago, at Manukau District Court, he was allowed to keep his name temporarily suppressed so that his family, which is overseas, could learn of the case through him instead of the media.

His lawyer, Graeme Newell, told Justice Sally Fitzgerald on Wednesday that his client was no longer seeking name suppression.

The judge ordered Esera to remain in custody.

A second man, also 31, has jointly been charged with Petelo's murder. He continues to have interim name suppression and is expected to make his first High Court appearance next week.