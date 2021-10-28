Māngere shooting: Second man charged with murder of Misiona Talafu Petelo in court

A man has appeared in Manukau District Court jointly charged with the murder of Misiona Talafu Petelo, aged 19. Photo / NZH

A second man accused of murdering Auckland teenager Misiona Talafu Petelo, who died in hospital after a shooting in Mangere, has appeared in court.

Petelo, aged 19, from Papatoetoe, was taken to Middlemore Hospital on October 16 in a private car around 8.30pm but he died shortly afterwards.

A prayer service was held for Petelo on Tuesday at Ese Tatupu Funeral Home Chapel in Manukau, and was livestreamed for friends and family to watch. Many have mourned his death online.

A man, 31, was charged with his murder after handing himself into police.

Yesterday another man was jointly charged with Petelo's murder.

The 31-year-old labourer from Māngere East appeared in Manukau District Court this afternoon.

He has been remanded in custody until November 10 when he will appear at the High Court in Auckland. The man was granted interim name suppression.

He did not apply for bail today.

The defendant's appearance was initially delayed over a Covid scare. Court staff were reportedly told he was a close contact of an infected person, but police told the Herald this was a false alarm.

Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to Petelo's death.