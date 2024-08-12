The Waka Kotahi environmental team recently performed first aid on a local resident of Mangamuka gorge – a giant carnivorous pupurangi (kauri snail). These giants of the ngāhere (forest) are regular visitors to the Mangamuka Gorge road repair site.

Why did the Pupurangi - Kauri Snail cross the road? To get its shell repaired on SH1 over the Mangamukas of course. Repairs to the road over the Mangamukas has led to some unexpected situations, like this skilled repair job.

The patient presented with minor damage to its shell, and as snails are known to have a strong ability to heal their own shells, first aid was applied to the shell in the form of applying medical “Steri-strips” to cover the shell crack and protect the snail from infection.

The snail was kept in a large plastic container filled with deep leaf litter and supplemented with worms, invertebrates and empty snail shells for calcium (an important dietary requirement for snails when they need to re-grow their shells). The container was kept in the shade under forest canopy for four days to keep it safe while it was vulnerable during the early stage of shell regrowth. It was then released into suitable habitat near to the capture site.

Protecting the environment while repairs are carried out is super important to Waka Kotahi and their partners – this is especially crucial as the Maungataniwha Ranges are home to a diverse range of native and endangered species.

Some of the special creatures found as work progresses include the pupurangi (kauri snails), copper skinks and the frequently seen tusked wētā. All native species found are moved deeper into the forest where they’ll be safe and will continue to thrive.

One of the many adult pupurangi - kauri snails found while work continues on SH1 over the Mangamukas in the Far North.

This mahi is part of Waka Kotahi working closely with New Zealand Environmental Management and hapū to regularly survey any species which may be affected by the repair work, and ensuring all creatures are relocated away from construction sites.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said despite recent storms, work at the gorge continues at pace, and many of the more than 35 slip sites are in the final stages of repair.

SH1 over the Mangamuka Gorge in the Far North has been closed twice in recent years. The 13km stretch of highway was wiped out by a series of 15 slips in a major storm in August 2022, a year after the highway reopened after a 12-month closure.

Repair work had been under way for less than six months when a storm in April 2023 resulted in another 20 slips - some massive - that covered 1.3km and required repairs.

Then heavy rain on June 19 and 20 that triggered a massive slip down the hill threatened to further delay the opening. Work is going on around the clock to get the job finished as soon as possible. The two-year job to fully fix SH1 over the gorge has been so extensive and complex that an extra $60 million to finish it was allocated in May’s Budget, taking the total cost to $160m.



