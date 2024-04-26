Pearl (right) is one of the NZ Transport Agency's specially trained canine friends searching part of the Mangamuka Gorge each morning for kiwi that may have entered the area overnight. Photo / NZTA

Wildlife relocation

A team of ecologists, kaitiaki, kiwi dogs and handlers, and arborists are carefully relocating wildlife from a section of the Maungataniwha Range in the Far North as slip repairs on the Mangamuka Gorge continue. NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is working with NZ Environmental Management and hapū to survey and relocate any native or endangered species affected by the works.

Walkways closed

Two of Northland’s most popular short walks, Mangawhai Cliffs and Mt Manaia walkways, will be closed temporarily as part of efforts to repair and enhance infrastructure damaged by Cyclone Gabrielle. Mangawhai Cliffs Walkway will be closed from Monday for 10 weeks, and Mt Manaia Walkway will be closed from May 14 for 8-10 weeks.

Football Fern a Star

Football Fern Hannah Wilkinson was named Melbourne City FC’s first 2024 A-League All Star. Wilkinson, who scored New Zealand’s historic goal against Norway during the opening Fifa Women’s World Cup match, will be part of the inaugural ALW All Stars team to play Arsenal in Melbourne next month.

Hockey’s new chief

Hockey Northland has welcomed its new chief executive, Tama Jones. His appointment follows Grant McLeod’s retirement after 24 years at the helm. Jones has worked within the region’s sporting sector for more than 15 years.

Seeking out sika

A Trap and Trigger thermal drone shooting team will arrive on Monday as part of the sika deer eradication programme in Russell Forest. They will work at night for a week when a new crew arrives to carry out the same work. Thermal helicopter work will begin in mid-May to support ground staff.

Brigade emblem

The Paihia Volunteer Fire Brigade is after artists — seasoned or hobbyists — to create a unique emblem representative of the brigade. Submit your ideas via the fire station’s Facebook page.

Stepping up safety

Pedestrians in Rāwene are a step closer to safer walkways as two sections of footpath are added to an existing path in Parnell St. The Far North District Council project costs about $800,000, and is expected to be finished by July.

Islands rāhui

Te Iwi o Ngātiwai in collaboration with marae, hapū, iwi, relevant agencies and the community are placing a rāhui over the Mokohinau Islands about 52km east of Bream Head, as caulerpa threatens to spread. The rāhui will be put in the place in the coming days as efforts continue to protect Northland’s taonga from the invasive seaweed.

Many a slip fixed

Whangārei District Mayor Vince Cocurullo says 81 minor and 10 major slips have been repaired on the Auckland-Northland rail line since Cyclone Gabrielle. However, at least 20 minor and 26 major slip sites are still to be fixed to get the line back up and running.







