Ngatupuna Rata was sentenced to 3 years 9 months jail for the manslaughter of his friend. Photo / Michael Craig

A man who accidentally shot and killed his close friend while the pair were on drugs, has been sent to jail.

Jonathan Mokoha, 32, was fatally shot by his friend Ngatupuna Rata in April this year after the men were trying to reassemble a dismantled pistol, while on methamphetamine.

Rata, 31, was holding the pistol when it accidentally went off, fatally piercing Mokaha's heart and lung.

Today at the High Court in Auckland, Mokaha's widow Doris Mokoha said she and her daughters forgave Rata for what happened.

"There is nothing that will bring my husband back, but God knows everything. God's blessings upon him and may he change his life for the future," she wrote in her victim impact statement.

Mokoha's family shed tears as other victim impact statements were read out to the court.

The father of the victim said his family had lost a precious son and his death had broken the family chain that cannot be fixed.

"Our lives were changed... all we wanted is that whoever did this to him be put away."

Crown prosecutor Alysha Mcclintock said it was a very serious event.

"It is difficult to overlook the fact that this offending occurred when he was again on meth and involved with a firearm."

But Rata's lawyer Ron Mansfield, KC​ told the court his client had a deep-seated addiction to all controlled drugs and in particular methamphetamine.

"He feels great guilt and shame for being responsible for his friend's death.

"When the firearm went off he didn't try to run or hide. He stayed and tried doing everything he could to try to save his friend's life."

In the police summary of facts provided to Open Justice, it said Rata attempted first aid on his friend and then immediately sought help from emergency services.

But attempts to save Mokaha's life failed and he died at the scene.

Rata pleaded guilty to one charge of manslaughter and one charge of unlawfully possessing a firearm in August, four months after the fatal shooting.

The court also heard about Rata's difficult upbringing with his abusive father and absent mother.

Rata was just 9 when he first started sniffing petrol.

He then went on to use other controlled drugs, leading him to his use of methamphetamine.

Justice Paul Davison told Rata he needed to address his addiction issues and sever his ties and association with gang members and those involved in the drug world.

"You have a young son who needs a father. You owe it to them and more than anything else, you owe it to Mokaha and his family to make some changes in your life."

He found that Rata's upbringing contributed to his offending and urged Rata to take advantage of rehabilitative programmes in prison to address his addiction issues.

"The rest is up to you," he said.

Justice Davison sentenced Rata to three years and nine months' imprisonment.

Rata was also sentenced for unlawful possession of a gun and unlawful conversion of a car, from a previous incident when he and others hijacked a car.