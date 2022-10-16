Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Jarrod Gilbert: The way NZ handles cannabis makes us look like dopes

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Since 1980, more than 120,000 Kiwis have been convicted for possessing cannabis. Photo / Dean Purcell

Since 1980, more than 120,000 Kiwis have been convicted for possessing cannabis. Photo / Dean Purcell

OPINION:

I don't smoke cannabis. I used to. I loved it. I didn't stop because I grew up, or worried about its illegal status, I stopped because I no longer enjoyed it. It began to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand