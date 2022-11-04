The fourth accused, from Te Kuiti, will appear in the Hamilton District Court today. Photo / NZME

A man has been left bloodied, bruised and traumatised after allegedly being kidnapped and robbed by gang members.

It’s understood the man had been drinking with friends at a bar in Te Kuiti last month and arranged a ride with a woman there, who he paid to drop him home. The next morning, on October 15, he realised he must have left his keys in the car and arranged to get them back.

However, he was allegedly confronted by a man who was said to be wearing a Mongrel Mob patch and in possession of a gun. He was driven to a house, and it’s believed the armed man left and the victim was instead driven to another property to get his car back.

It’s understood he was threatened there and he fled, only to receive another call shortly afterwards. Arrangements were again made to get his car but when he got there he says he was threatened to sign the ownership over to them.

It’s alleged two people demanded about $5000 from him and he was driven around various ATMs, during which his belongings, including a watch and case, were also taken from him. Two others also allegedly threatened him, ordered him to sign over ownership of his car, and drove him to another location to withdraw more money.

It’s understood the frightened man was eventually able to escape but not before suffering cuts after being hit in the face.

Four men, described by police as Mongrel Mob members, have since been arrested in Te Kuiti.

Two accused have appeared in the Hamilton District Court.

Jacob Wirepa, 25, of Te Kuiti, has pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping and aggravated robbery and is remanded on bail to reappear in court next month.

Tumahuki Te Whatu, 22, was remanded in custody on the same charges and will reappear in court later this month.

A 28-year-old Auckland man is charged with kidnapping, assault, theft ex car and non-aggravated robbery. He will appear in Te Kuiti District Court on November 17, while a 25-year-old Te Kuiti man appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Friday afternoon on charges of robbery and participating in an organised criminal group.

He’s also facing charges from alleged separate incidents in Otorohanga on August 15, Te Kuiti on September 13, and Morrinsville on August 8.

Police said the Mongrel Mob members were arrested as part of Operation Cobalt which targeted “the unlawful behaviour and intimidation by gang members that threaten the community’s sense of being and feeling safe”.

“Police want to remind people that we rely on the public to help stamp out this offending, by supplying information to us to help form a picture of what’s happening in our communities.

“You may feel like the information you have is not significant, however, it could be the missing piece of the puzzle police need to put offenders before the court.

“This police activity should send a clear message to those involved in this unlawful behaviour that it will not be tolerated by police or the community.”











