Police received the first report into the matter at 12.25pm. Photo / 123rf

A man is in custody after a string of incidents in Auckland today.

Police received a report at 12.25pm that a male was setting small fires inside a building on Wakefield St in Auckland's CBD.

A police spokesperson said the male was seen to escape out of a window and flee on foot.

A minute after the first report, police received a second report of an aggravated robbery where an offender had stolen a vehicle on Airedale St before fleeing in the vehicle.

The spokesperson said information from the public indicated the two incidents were linked.

The vehicle was found by the Police Air Support Unit and monitored overhead as it travelled on the North Shore. It was successfully spiked multiple times by patrol units.

The vehicle continued to flee from police and travelled to the Western Springs area, where it came to a stop.

"The offender allegedly attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by police officers and was taken into custody without incident," the spokesperson said.

"The driver of the vehicle who was the victim of the aggravated robbery is shaken but uninjured and is being supported by police."

The spokesperson said charges were expected to be laid in relation to the incident.