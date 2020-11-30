Man shot by police officer in unfolding incident in Whāngārei

A man has been shot by a police officer in an incident between Dargaville and Whāngārei that has left a police dog with a firearms injury to the head.
The tiny settlement of Tangowahine was being shut down this morning as police raced to support colleagues who had confronted an armed individual.
Specialist firearms officers were being deployed although the person said to have fired on the police dog was also believed to have been shot twice.
More to come.