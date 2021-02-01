Man resuscitated by other swimmers after being pulled from water unconscious

The TECT Rescue Helicopter was called in to help a man who got into trouble while swimming at the Dickey Flat water hole in the Karangahake Gorge. Photo / Philips Search and Rescue Trust

A man has been resuscitated by fellow swimmers at a North Island swimming hole, after being pulled from the water unconscious.

The TECT Rescue Helicopter was called in to help the man in his 20s, who was swimming at the Dickey Flat water hole in the Karangahake Gorge.

The rescue helicopter was on the scene by 2.20pm.

Marketing manager for the Philips Search and Rescue Trust Sharni Weir said the man was pulled from the water unconscious.

"He was resuscitated by bystanders."

The man was then winched to the helicopter before being flown to North Shore Hospital in serious condition, she said.