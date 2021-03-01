Man remanded in custody over Northland police dog shooting

This Northland police dog, shot near Tangowahine on December 1, returned home on December 11 after specialist treatment in Auckland. A man has appeared in court charged over the shooting

By Mike Dinsdale

A man who allegedly shot a Northland police dog has been further remanded in custody.

A 30-year-old man appeared in Whangārei District Court today on a raft of charges, including allegedly shooting the police dog at Tangowahine on December 1, last year.

Interim name suppression that had earlier been granted for the man was lifted by Judge Josephine Bouchier, but the man's lawyer, Martin Hislop had the suppression continued until 4pm on Tuesday to give time to apply to the High Court to have name suppression continued.

In court the man, who appeared via AVL, entered not guilty please to all charges.

He is charged with injuring a police dog, using a firearm against police, three counts of unlawfully carrying a firearm, unlawfully possessing a restricted firearm, possessing cannabis, cultivating cannabis, possessing cannabis for supply and failing to answer bail.

The man is also charged with 10 charges of supplying methamphetamine and four of offering to supply methamphetamine.

He faces a maximum of 14 years in jail if convicted and has been remanded in custody to reappear in the court for a case review on April 15.

Police allege the man shot the unnamed police dog in a paddock in Tangowahine, 13km north east of Dargaville. The man was then shot three times by officers.

Police are unsure if the dog will ever return to duty.

The police dog made national headlines when it received life threatening injuries as an armed man allegedly shot at police in Tangowahine on December 1.

A police spokesperson said the dog, who returned in time for Christmas from specialist vets at Unitec in Mt Albert, continued to recover at home and decisions were yet to be made about whether he will return to the beat but they are hopeful.