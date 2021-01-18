Man who allegedly shot at Northland police officer named, as two brothers in court after gun pointed at Dargaville cop

A shot fired directly at a police officer in Puketona, in October last year, shattered the car's windscreen, but did not injure the female officer. Photo / Ssupplied

A man accused of firing at a female police officer in the Bay of Islands can now be named, as two brothers charged after an air gun was allegedly pointed at police in Dargaville have appeared in court.

The first of three men to appear in a Northland court accused of shooting at a police officer in the Bay of Islands is Alexander Robert Coe, 38. He faced seven charges including kidnapping and using a firearm against a police officer when he appeared in the Kaikohe District Court on January 7.

All charges stemmed from a series of serious incidents in Waipapa, on Puketona Rd near Paihia, and Puketōtara Rd west of Kerikeri on October 26-27 last year.

Police say an officer was driving on Puketona Rd about 4.10am on October 27 when a car stopped in the middle of the road in front of her.

Two armed men got out of the car with one allegedly firing a shotgun directly at the officer. The windscreen was peppered with shot but did not shatter.

The officer retreated and called for back-up. She was shaken but not injured.

Earlier that night police said a man had been kidnapped on State Highway 10 at Waipapa and suffered a "terrifying ordeal" before he managed to escape. His car was later found on fire on Puketōtara Rd.

Judge Duncan Harvey refused to grant Coe name suppression but that was appealed by his lawyer, which meant his name could not be immediately published.

His lawyer said Coe wanted to inform family members in Northland before they read about it in the media. He was also concerned about the effects publicity would have on his fair trial rights. Coe's interim name suppression has now lapsed.

Two other men face the same charges but they have yet to appear in a Northland court.

The charges are kidnapping, using a firearm against police, aggravated robbery using a firearm, participating in an organised criminal group, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of arson — one for a Nissan Skyline belonging to the alleged kidnapping victim and one for a Toyota Corolla owned by a car rental company.

Coe, who court records say lives in Papakura and is a blocklayer by profession, was remanded in custody and is due back in court on February 2. He also faces unrelated drug and firearms charges.

One of his two alleged co-offenders is due in court in Kaikohe on January 26, the other on February 2.

Meanwhile, two brothers have appeared in the Whangārei District Court after an airgun was allegedly pointed at police officers when they arrested a man at a family harm incident.

The brothers are facing 12 charges in relation to the incident that allegedly happened in Dargaville on Saturday.

The pair, aged 20 and 26, appeared before a community magistrate in the Whangārei District Court yesterday

and were remanded back in custody to re-appear on January 25 via audio-visual link. Both have interim name suppression.

One is facing two charges of assaulting police, two of resisting arrest, and single charges of threatening to kill, dangerous driving, and intentionally damaging a motor vehicle. The other is charged with threatening to kill, assaulting police, and using a firearm against police.

Senior Sergeant Rob Huys said police were called to a house that was allegedly damaged in the course of a family harm incident but the alleged offender had left the address and was observed allegedly driving in a dangerous manner.

He said inquiries to locate the vehicle were not successful however the man was then seen back at the house, but fled when he saw police.

"Police returned to the address later the same day to locate and arrest the man, who was present but again allegedly attempted to flee. He allegedly attempted to assault police before being arrested.

"During the arrest, another person at the property allegedly presented a firearm at police officers and threatened them, before allegedly threatening to assault them with another weapon."

Huys said the person who allegedly pointed the firearm was also arrested and, although none of the officers were harmed during the incident, they were being provided with support.

An air rifle was allegedly located and seized by police at the property.

Last weekend's incident marks the sixth occasion police have encountered alleged firearm violence while on the frontline in Northland in four months.

In December, Corey O'Connell, 31, was arrested after police carried out a search warrant at an address in Maromaku, south of Kawakawa, on December 11 and were fired at.

No one was hurt in the incident.

In early September, several gunshots were fired at officers during a police pursuit that started in Otangarei, carried on to Onerahi, then to Tarewa Rd where the car being chased stopped and two people were arrested.