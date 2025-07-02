Advertisement
Shayden Perkinson murder: Brothers sentenced for Whangārei petrol station knife attack

Shannon Pitman
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Whangārei·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Tangi for homicide victim Shayden Perkinson at Maunu Cemetery, Whangarei. Video / Supplied

WARNING: This article discusses graphic violence and may be upsetting to some readers.

 Two brothers driven by addiction set out to rob a local store for drug money - but their plan spiralled into deadly violence when an innocent man intervened.

As the brothers loitered around the store’s ATM machine,

