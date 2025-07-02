But on the morning their trial was due to start in February this year, Samson, 26, pleaded guilty to murder and Bronson, 32, pleaded guilty to a downgraded charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to injure.
Samson’s lawyer Ron Mansfield KC submitted one of the delays to the plea change was because his client was insistent he did not want his brother to go down for the murder he committed.
Booze, drugs and a robbery
The court heard the brothers had been drinking and smoking methamphetamine and cannabis in the hours leading up to the death.
Needing more meth, they came up with a plan to rob the Gull Service Station in Raumanga, Whangārei and headed to the site, heads covered in white home-made bandannas.
Unbeknown to Bronson, Samson had grabbed a large kitchen knife and hidden it in his jacket sleeve.
Bronson was leaning against the ATM machine with his face covered when Perkinson pulled up in a vehicle with two whānau members about 9.35pm.
Perkinson’s cousin got out of the vehicle to use the ATM but noticed Bronson and decided not to get cash out, after Bronson said something to her she could not make out.
Concerned for his cousin’s safety, Perkinson got out of the vehicle and stood by her, when Samson appeared from around the corner.
Perkinson asked them to leave his cousin alone but the two brothers began walking towards him.
Bronson struck Perkinson once in the face, prompting him to raise his hands in a defensive stance before backing away. But, Bronson pressed forward and a scuffle occurred.
Samson spent the majority of his youth in and out of Australian juvenile detention centres and was eventually deported back to New Zealand in 2018 under the 501 scheme.
His violent offending continued in New Zealand and in 2020 he stabbed his neighbour and also has a conviction for brandishing a knife at a police officer on another occasion.
A diagnosed schizophrenic, it was noted when he believed he was stable, he would stop taking his medication and psychiatrist reports stated he was likely in a state of “disease of the mind” at the time.
Bronson had a similar life, leaving school at 12 and living with vision loss after a violent beating.
Throughout his life he relied heavily on alcohol and had sustained stimulant use disorder.
At the time of the murder, Bronson was the primary caregiver for their grandfather who required round-the-clock care.
