Defendants are spending long periods of time, often in custody, waiting for their cases to get to trial, while victims and their families struggle to move forward while the case is still before the court.
Both sides are facing the reality of waiting years for justice to catch up in Northland.
And, it’s unlikely to get any better unless resourcing improves because the kinds of serious crimes that end up in the High Court have got worse this year.
Northland recorded eight homicides last year, but the region has already exceeded that number, with nine homicides in the first six months of this year alone.
According to data released by police under the Official Information Act, Northland had recorded the highest number of homicides up until May 1, with Waikato next behind the region on five.
Auckland had only two people charged with homicides for the same period, while Counties Manukau had three.
In Northland, arrests have been made in all of the homicides - but that means there’s nine new cases - and potential trials - that need to be worked into the High Court schedule.
Several have already been locked in for 2027.
One courtroom, no dedicated judge
Part of the problem is the fact Northland has just one courtroom – Courtroom Five at the Whangārei District Court – that is designated for High Court matters.
But, there’s no dedicated High Court judge and they are instead brought in from Auckland as required.
So far in 2025, the High Court at Whangārei has had two murder trials scheduled, both relating to homicides that occurred in 2023, but neither ended up needing the full amount of time that was allocated.
In the case of the Manuel brothers, scheduled for the first week of February, Samson Manuel pleaded guilty to the murder of Shayden Perkinson, on the morning their three-week trial was due to start, while his brother Bronson pleaded to a lesser charge.
The High Court then remained largely empty for four weeks until the next trial commenced in March, involving Denise and Quinntinn Davis and their nephew Joshua Tana, who are all accused of murdering Euan Mackey in March 2024.
They initially had a trial date allocated for April 2026, however, Justice Timothy Brewer directed the court to find an earlier date, saying the delay was unacceptable.
When trials “fall over”, the schedule can be left with holes that are only able to be filled by shorter hearings.
“How do you fill a hole like that? You can’t suddenly say to the parties ‘we have got a judge here, got a court here, you need to come and we will start this four-week trial tomorrow’. The logistics of doing that are incredibly difficult.”
Justice Moore believes regional courthouses have not kept up with population growth and the complex nature of homicide cases was putting pressure on time constraints.
“These regional courts are set up to deal with populations of the ’50s and ’60s where it just wasn’t an issue. You could run a single court like that perfectly efficiently and it wasn’t a problem.
He said a standard homicide is usually three to four weeks long, with difficult and more complex cases running much longer than that.
“You have a trial like that locked into Whangārei High Court and it pleads out, you are scurrying around looking for a stocking filler,” Justice Moore said.
“It’s not the sort of problem we have in Auckland, Hamilton or Tauranga because we’re able to draw people in. Whangārei is a bit more difficult.”
Justice Moore said work was being done to give trials in Northland a firm trial date as well as an earlier back-up trial date to fill in should something fall over.
“But the average trial is four weeks long and you just can’t stack them up, the High Court is just a different beast to manage.”
Other options for an earlier trial date
One option being offered for Northland-based trials is a relocation to Auckland. However, defence lawyer Sumudu Thode said a change of location is unfair to all, with legal aid ultimately footing the bill.
“We’ve got no other remedy than waiting for two years. It’s not fair to put all of them to that inconvenience. They’re also not being tried by members of their community, they’re being tried by members of an Auckland community,” Thode said.
She said an earlier retrial date could have made things easier but instead they were told there were no gaps in the calendar for another two years.
“If it had happened sooner, I could have moved on. Instead, it affected my family, my job, and my mental health.”
Adding to her stress was the knowledge that her perpetrator was out on bail, while the court case – now stretching into its sixth year – drags on.
“It’s not just victims or witnesses who feel the anxiety – it’s their families, workplaces, and livelihoods. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone,” she said.
‘It is concerning’
A spokesperson for the office of the Chief Justice said Whangārei’s reliance on a single courtroom was impacting the ability to schedule trials promptly.
The spokesperson said Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann has raised the delays in Whangārei with the Minister of Justice on previous occasions and briefed the Attorney-General Dame Judith Collins back in 2019.
In the brief, Chief Justice Winkelmann specifically noted Whangārei and Rotorua were facing wait times nearly 12 months longer than those in main centres, solely because of the lack of courtroom availability.
Chief High Court Justice Sally Fitzgerald also said in a statement issued to NZME that the wait times are problematic.
“It is concerning that people in Northland are sometimes waiting considerably longer than court participants in other areas to have these serious matters resolved in court.
“We know that court delays are very difficult for the people concerned – for the victims and their families, for the defendant and their families,” Judge Fitzgerald said.
The office of the Chief Justice said when the previous murder trials were resolved in Whangārei earlier this year, the court was utilised.
“During the remaining available weeks, action was taken to ensure that other, shorter matters continued to be heard, and included an Associate Judge and an Auckland-based Judge sitting in Whangārei during that time,” the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said that with adequate notice, trials scheduled for 2027 may be able to be brought forward if earlier trials resolve.
Minister for Justice Paul Goldsmith told NZME that waiting years for a trial to start is far too long and announced in Budget 2025 that $246 million will be invested over four years to improve court timeliness.
“Justice delayed is justice denied. Waiting months or years for a case to be resolved only adds to the frustration and trauma for victims and, indeed, all court participants,” Goldsmith says.
“This funding will support the ongoing operation of specialist courts, tribunals, the District Court, senior courts, the Coroners Court, and the legal aid system.”
Homicide cases for 2025 currently before the court
Jan 29: Brooklyn Jenkins, 20, charged with the murder of his brother, Kyle Jenkins, had his trial scheduled for March 2026.
May 21: Drummond Leaf was charged with the murder of 3-year-old Catalya Remana Tangimetua Pepene and has a trial date scheduled for February 2027.
May 21: A man whose name is suppressed has appeared in court charged with the murder of Daniel Hepehi in Horeke.
