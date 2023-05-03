Whangārei businessman Zee Tana has stepped into the leadership role of Whangārei Stand Up. Photo / Tania Whyte

Whangārei businessman Zee Tana has stepped into the leadership role of Whangārei Stand Up. Photo / Tania Whyte

A peaceful Whangārei demonstration aims to speak volumes about concerns regarding crime as well as honour Raumanga stabbing victim Shayden Perkinson.

Perkinson died on April 15 outside the doors of the Gull service station in Raumanga after being stabbed. Two men, aged 24 and 29, have since been charged with his murder.

His death prompted the creation of Whangārei Stand Up, a group focused on pursuing solutions to crime in the district.

Their first major call to action is Sunday’s hīkoi, which at noon will wind its way from the Hihiaua Cultural Centre to Pūtahi Park at the end of the marina in downtown Whangārei.

According to Stuff, Whangārei Stand Up secured the blessing of Perkinson’s family to walk in his honour.

The group previously encouraged hundreds of people to stand roadside for Perkinson’s funeral procession.

A change of leadership within Whangārei Stand Up has taken place ahead of the march. Former police officer and current Whangārei district councillor Gavin Benney has stepped away from fronting the group, but said he still supports the cause.

According to Benney, well-known grassroots businessman Zee Tana has filled the role. The Advocate approached Tana for comment about Sunday’s hīkoi but had not heard back at publication time.

However, the demonstration organiser said online the hīkoi was about giving people the “chance to be heard” and to “show solidarity with our community against the increase in crime”.

“We want to create a space for everyone to come together and share their experiences, ideas, and solutions moving forward.

“We believe that a safer and more positive future for our community is possible, but it takes all of us to make a change.”

Once the demonstration wraps up, six speakers will address participants and share their action plans as well as ideas for solutions. In addition, some members of the public will read aloud concerns shared and gathered online.

Tana told Stuff that envisaged solutions would include the formation of community networks or strengthened neighbourhood support groups, advice on how to de-escalate violent situations, and information for business owners.

But also that he was realistic in knowing the event would not be able to prevent all crime in Whangārei. Tana hoped it would start to make a difference at a neighbourhood level.

A police spokesperson said staff would be present at the demonstration to monitor and respond to any issues that may arise.

“Police recognise the public’s right to protest peacefully and lawfully, but will take action where required.”

However, Tana clearly asked those taking part to follow rules and expectations that will be outlined during a briefing before the hīkoi starts.























































