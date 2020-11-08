Northland police in 'heightened state of awareness' following latest Far North shooting

Police are on the hunt for armed offenders following the drive-by shooting of two men in the Far North over the weekend. Photo / file

Jenny Ling is the Northern Advocate's feature writer and news reporter

Northland police are gearing up for more trouble and are in a "heightened state of awareness" as they hunt for armed offenders following a drive-by shooting in the Far North over the weekend.

Two men were parked on the side of the road near the small rural settlement of Lake Ohia, about 20km north-east of Kaitaia, when another car approached them on Saturday at 1.30am.

The occupants of the passing car presented firearms and fired several shots at the two victims, police said. One victim was hit in his left leg and the other on his right foot.

"Two shots were fired at the victims' vehicle, damaging the driver's door and rear passenger area," a police spokesperson said.

"Police are following lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances of this extremely serious incident."

The incident happened at the intersection of Inland Rd and Lake Ohia Flood Bypass Rd, just off State Highway 10.

Lake Ohia resident Steve Corliss was reading in bed when he heard between seven and nine gunshots ring out just after 1am.

"I thought it was someone getting pissed off by a possum," he said.

"You hear them shooting in the day, you hear them shooting at night, it's usually wild geese, possums and ducks.

"I didn't take much notice because there was nothing unusual, but I was a bit surprised to hear it was a shooting of that nature."

The latest shooting in Northland happened at the junction of Inland Rd and Lake Ohia Flood Bypass Rd, about 20km from Kaitaia. Photo / Google Earth

Senior Sergeant Brian Swann, of Northland police, said police were planning extra patrols in the area.

The victims were family members associated with a tangi taking place in the area, and the funeral was to be held today, he said.

"The matter hasn't been resolved so there's a heightened state of awareness in case of further incidents," he said.

"We're keeping patrols in the area, in case if it was directed at those people, we have to be concerned there might be a further incident."

The offenders are believed to have been driving a dark-coloured, four-door vehicle.

A police spokeswoman said both victims had been discharged from hospital.

The shootings follow another gun-related incident in the Far North.

Two gunmen opened fire on a policewoman in her patrol car south of Kerikeri on October 27.

Police are still investigating the shooting of a policewoman's patrol car which happened near the Puketona Junction last month. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The officer was driving along Puketona Rd, between the quarry and Puketona Junction when a car pulled out of a driveway and stopped in the middle of the road.

Two men got out of their car and pointed guns at her, and one fired from close range spraying her windscreen with shotgun pellets.

The gunmen are still at large.

The spokeswoman said there was no update on the police shooting and enquiries are ongoing.

There is nothing to suggest the Lake Ohia and Puketona Junction incidents are linked, she said.

Police are appealing for information.

Anyone with information is urged to call 105 and quote file number 201107/9132, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.