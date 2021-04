Police are seeking the public's help locating 32-year-old Eden Nicolson. Photo / Supplied

The man missing from a mental health facility in Christchurch this afternoon has been found.

Police said the 32-year-old Eden Nicolson had been located this evening.

They thanked the public for their help after issuing an urgent appeal for sightings of Nicolson after he disappeared from Hillmorton Hospital this afternoon.

At the time they believed the missing man might be headed to a populated area such as a shopping mall and asked people to keep watch.