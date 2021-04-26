Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Crime

Police prangs: $24.3 million repair bill for damage to patrol cars, intentional damage increasing

6 minutes to read
A man fleeing police rammed this patrol vehicle in the Far North. Photo / Northern Advocate

A man fleeing police rammed this patrol vehicle in the Far North. Photo / Northern Advocate

Anna Leask
By:

Anna Leask is a senior reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Almost 9000 police cars have been damaged since 2015 - with a repair bill of more than $24.3 million.

Of those, more than 1000 were intentionally rammed by offenders, and 618 deliberately vandalised.

A further

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.