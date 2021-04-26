Covid 19 coronavirus: New businesses need pandemic support, says Wellington coffee business

New Wairarapa-based business Bean Merchant says business has been tough due to Covid. Photo / 123rf

By RNZ.

A new entrepreneur struggling to get traction for his coffee business during the pandemic says those taking a risk on new ventures need extra support from the Government.

Wairarapa-based business Bean Merchant uses a computer algorithm to figure out which coffee suits each customer after they complete an online quiz on their tastes and habits.

Its founder Jono Broom believes the business is unique in Australasia.

Broom was a teacher when he started on the business idea, and subsequently put all his energy into Bean Merchant.

But he had to pause the company's first trial during the four-week nationwide lockdown last year.

He said business has been tough due to Covid-19, and right now, Bean Merchant doesn't turn a profit.

Jono Broom of Bean Merchant enjoys a cuppa with his partner Maddie Hullena. Photo / RNZ

Broom said providing government support to businesses starting up during the pandemic was important to the New Zealand economy.

"I think a lot of support has gone into those businesses who are already established and who have lost income over lockdown, which is good [and] it's important.

"But it's also important to have those fresh businesses come in, and we would have loved some support."

Broom said his business idea came to fruition following a project at the school he taught at.

"Our school had this initiative where we could do some time each week working on our own project for modelling in front of students," he said.

The business began to grow from there.

Broom said it was tough for all-new businesses starting out, regardless of the circumstances. But he said his business' development phase had gone for much longer than expected, which contributed to the tough situation.

"We'd love for it to pick up more, we think we have a really good idea."